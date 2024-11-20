Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Davis Cup - World Group ATP - Singles
  4. Spain captain David Ferrer defends selection after Rafael Nadal's Davis Cup defeat

Spain captain David Ferrer defends selection after Rafael Nadal's Davis Cup defeat

Reuters
Ferrer opted for Nadal over Bautista Agut in Spain's singles opener
Ferrer opted for Nadal over Bautista Agut in Spain's singles openerREUTERS / Pablo Morano
Spain's Davis Cup captain David Ferrer (42) said he had no regrets about fielding Rafael Nadal (38) in their quarter-final singles opener against the Netherlands on Tuesday after the 22-time Grand Slam champion fell to defeat in the last game of his career.

Following Nadal's 6-4, 6-4 defeat by Botic van de Zandschulp, world number three Carlos Alcaraz levelled the tie by beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(0), 6-3.

However, Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers were defeated in the decisive doubles by Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp.

Ferrer told a press conference in the early hours of Wednesday in Malaga that he was still processing the emotions of what had been a "strange" day.

"The decision (to play Nadal) was difficult. Nadal and Roberto Bautista were very evenly matched, but I decided on Rafa because he was improving every day in training," he added.

"He is leaving something special behind ... he has left his mark. Someone so great and with such humility is hard to find.

"May he go away from the sport with happiness, proud and at ease."

Nadal announced last month that he was retiring after the Davis Cup Finals, and Alcaraz became emotional while talking about a player he described as both an inspiration and a mentor.

"Rafa has taught me the passion with which you have to live tennis," Alcaraz told a press conference.

"I'm lucky to have him around. I wish I had come to the circuit earlier. I have taken unforgettable moments with me. Thanks to him I wanted to be a tennis player.

"If, at the end of my career, I have done half of what he has done, I'll be more than happy."

Mentions
TennisDavis Cup - World Group ATP - SinglesRafael NadalCarlos AlcarazBotic Van De Zandschulp
Related Articles
An emotional goodbye: Nadal leaves a 'proud legacy' as he officially enters retirement
Rafael Nadal's career comes to an end with Spain being knocked out of Davis Cup
Alcaraz downs Griekspoor to keep Nadal and Spain's Davis Cup hopes alive
Show more
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka targeting Serena-like dominance in the women's game
Nadal suffers Davis Cup defeat to Van de Zandschulp in final match of career
Updated
Slovakia roar back to stun Great Britain and set up BJK Cup final with Italy
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Spain dumped out of Davis Cup by the Dutch, ending Nadal's career
Federer writes emotional letter to Nadal ahead of the Spaniard's retirement
Italy head back to the BJK Cup final after 2-1 victory over Poland
Most Read
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
Federer writes emotional letter to Nadal ahead of the Spaniard's retirement
Japan close in on World Cup qualification, Saudi Arabia and South Korea stumble
Slovakia roar back to stun Great Britain and set up BJK Cup final with Italy

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings