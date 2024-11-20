Nadal gives fans one last emotional thank you as he rides off into the sunset of retirement.

Rafael Nadal (38) said farewell to tennis as his fans saluted their retiring hero in a bittersweet and emotional ceremony at a sold-out Malaga arena following his last professional match in Spain’s 2-1 Davis Cup defeat to the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Holding back tears as he tried to compose himself, Nadal gave a near 15-minute speech that stretched into the early hours of Wednesday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had earlier lost 6-4, 6-4 to the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp, ending a 29-match singles winning streak in the Davis Cup and bringing the curtain down on his glittering career.

"What I have tried to do is to be a good person and I hope you have perceived that,” Nadal told the Malaga crowd.

“I leave the tennis world having met so many friends along the way. I have so many people to thank. I leave with the peace of mind of having left a sporting and personal legacy I can be proud about."

“Thanks to all of you, the public. It's over 20 years (career), good years, bad years. I have been able to live with all of you. I have felt very fortunate to feel so much affection from all over the world, especially here in Spain.”

After Nadal announced last month he was ending his playing career following the Davis Cup Final Eight, his farewell party was not what he would have hoped for as he lost his last match and Spain crashed out.

While his teammate Carlos Alcaraz levelled the tie by beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(0), 6-3, Spain's new tennis king and Marcel Granollers were defeated in the decisive doubles by Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp.

“It's obvious that it didn't turn out the way we wanted it to. I have given what I had. I want to thank you for allowing me the opportunity to spend these last days as a professional team player,” Nadal said.

"My body has told me it doesn't want to play tennis anymore and I have to accept that. I am privileged. I have been able to make my hobbies my profession. I am fortunate."

“My family, my team, my friends. I am a person who believes in continuity, I believe in keeping the people you love and who make your life better. I have kept my family close. Without you this would not have been possible."

Crushed by a defeat in which he looked a shadow of himself, Nadal had said earlier that if he was Spain's Davis Cup captain he would not pick himself to play singles if they advanced in the tournament.

The Mallorcan said he felt prepared and played the best he could but was not going to apologise for the loss.

"It's not my decision (whether I play), that's why we have a captain (David Ferrer) and I’m not the captain," said Nadal.

"He made a decision today... probably after watching how today went, the decision to pick me didn’t work and the easy move and maybe the right move is to make a change," he told a press conference.

"For me, that’s the way that I think ... If I’m the captain, probably I would make a change and not start myself. That’s my feeling."

Netherlands will face the winners of the match between Canada and Germany in the semi-finals. Eight nations were contesting the Davis Cup in Malaga this week, with the finals set for Sunday.