Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Davis Cup - World Group ATP - Singles
  4. An emotional goodbye: Nadal leaves a 'proud legacy' as he officially enters retirement

An emotional goodbye: Nadal leaves a 'proud legacy' as he officially enters retirement

Reuters
Nadal gives fans one last emotional thank you as he rides off into the sunset of retirement.
Nadal gives fans one last emotional thank you as he rides off into the sunset of retirement. Getty Images via AFP / Jose Hernandez
Rafael Nadal (38) said farewell to tennis as his fans saluted their retiring hero in a bittersweet and emotional ceremony at a sold-out Malaga arena following his last professional match in Spain’s 2-1 Davis Cup defeat to the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Holding back tears as he tried to compose himself, Nadal gave a near 15-minute speech that stretched into the early hours of Wednesday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had earlier lost 6-4, 6-4 to the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp, ending a 29-match singles winning streak in the Davis Cup and bringing the curtain down on his glittering career.

"What I have tried to do is to be a good person and I hope you have perceived that,” Nadal told the Malaga crowd.

“I leave the tennis world having met so many friends along the way. I have so many people to thank. I leave with the peace of mind of having left a sporting and personal legacy I can be proud about."

“Thanks to all of you, the public. It's over 20 years (career), good years, bad years. I have been able to live with all of you. I have felt very fortunate to feel so much affection from all over the world, especially here in Spain.”

After Nadal announced last month he was ending his playing career following the Davis Cup Final Eight, his farewell party was not what he would have hoped for as he lost his last match and Spain crashed out.

While his teammate Carlos Alcaraz levelled the tie by beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(0), 6-3, Spain's new tennis king and Marcel Granollers were defeated in the decisive doubles by Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp.

“It's obvious that it didn't turn out the way we wanted it to. I have given what I had. I want to thank you for allowing me the opportunity to spend these last days as a professional team player,” Nadal said.

"My body has told me it doesn't want to play tennis anymore and I have to accept that. I am privileged. I have been able to make my hobbies my profession. I am fortunate."

“My family, my team, my friends. I am a person who believes in continuity, I believe in keeping the people you love and who make your life better. I have kept my family close. Without you this would not have been possible."

Crushed by a defeat in which he looked a shadow of himself, Nadal had said earlier that if he was Spain's Davis Cup captain he would not pick himself to play singles if they advanced in the tournament.

The Mallorcan said he felt prepared and played the best he could but was not going to apologise for the loss.

"It's not my decision (whether I play), that's why we have a captain (David Ferrer) and I’m not the captain," said Nadal.

"He made a decision today... probably after watching how today went, the decision to pick me didn’t work and the easy move and maybe the right move is to make a change," he told a press conference.

"For me, that’s the way that I think ... If I’m the captain, probably I would make a change and not start myself. That’s my feeling."

Netherlands will face the winners of the match between Canada and Germany in the semi-finals. Eight nations were contesting the Davis Cup in Malaga this week, with the finals set for Sunday.

Mentions
TennisDavis Cup - World Group ATP - SinglesRafael NadalCarlos AlcarazMarcel GranollersTallon GriekspoorBotic Van De ZandschulpWesley KoolhofDavid FerrerNetherlandsCanadaGermany
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal's career comes to an end with Spain being knocked out of Davis Cup
Alcaraz downs Griekspoor to keep Nadal and Spain's Davis Cup hopes alive
Nadal suffers Davis Cup defeat to Van de Zandschulp in final match of career
Updated
Show more
Tennis
Slovakia roar back to stun Great Britain and set up BJK Cup final with Italy
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Spain dumped out of Davis Cup by the Dutch, ending Nadal's career
Federer writes emotional letter to Nadal ahead of the Spaniard's retirement
Italy head back to the BJK Cup final after 2-1 victory over Poland
Nadal remaining focused on Davis Cup challenge ahead of emotional farewell
Tennis Tracker: Italy edge Poland in doubles decider to book BJK Cup final spot
Most Read
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
Federer writes emotional letter to Nadal ahead of the Spaniard's retirement
Pitch invader disrupts China-Japan qualifier as tension between nations increases
Japan close in on World Cup qualification, Saudi Arabia and South Korea stumble

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings