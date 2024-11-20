Advertisement
  Rafael Nadal's career comes to an end with Spain being knocked out of Davis Cup

Flashscore
A legend departs: Nadal waves to the fans after his defeat in the Davis Cup
The career of tennis legend Rafael Nadal (38) has officially come to an end with the Netherlands knocking the Spaniard and his nation out of the Davis Cup in Malaga.

Nadal announced last month that this year's Davis Cup Finals would be the last tournament of his career, and he was chosen to get Spain's campaign underway himself with a clash against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

Despite fighting valiantly, the veteran fell to a 6-4, 6-4 defeat, and while he didn't know it at the time, that would prove to be the final match of his career with the Netherlands going on to win the tie later in the evening.

After years of various injuries and not having played an official singles match since July, doubts hung over Nadal's involvement in the Davis Cup before the tie.

Those doubts were resolved, however, when captain David Ferrer confirmed he would play in the first singles rubber.

Nadal appeared emotional during the Spanish national anthem, and over 10,000 fans filled the arena with chants of "Rafa, Rafa," when it ended.

"I was having an emotional day, nerves before what could be my last singles match as a professional," said Nadal after his loss.

"The emotions hearing the national anthem for the last time as a professional were very special."

Read about Nadal's final match here.

Carlos Alcaraz did his bit to salvage the tie in winning the second singles rubber for Spain, defeating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6, 6-3.

However, in the deciding doubles rubber, Van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof secured a 7-6, 7-6 victory to set up a semi-final clash with Canada or Germany.

Nadal will go down in history as one of the greatest of all time with a record-breaking 14 French Opens to his name and his tally of 22 Grand Slams bettered only by Novak Djokovic's 24 in the men's game.

Walking away from the game after two decades at the very top of it, he leaves behind a legacy like few others.

Revisit: Nadal couldn't beat Father Time.

