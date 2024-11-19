Advertisement
  4. Alcaraz downs Griekspoor to keep Nadal and Spain's Davis Cup hopes alive

AFP
Alcaraz in action at the Davis Cup
Alcaraz in action at the Davis CupJORGE ZAPATA / EPA / Profimedia
Carlos Alcaraz (21) kept Spain and Rafael Nadal's (38) Davis Cup hopes alive by beating Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor (28) to level the quarter-final tie at 1-1 on Tuesday.

"I did it for Rafa," admitted the world number three after a 7-6, 6-3 win to force a doubles decider.

Retiring superstar Nadal fell 6-4, 6-4 against Botic van de Zandschulp in the first singles rubber.

Superstar Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, will call time on his career in professional tennis at the end of Spain's participation in the Davis Cup.

"I watched the whole (of Nadal's) match, I had the chance to watch the first set here live," said Alcaraz.

"Once you step on the court you try to show your best tennis. It's the Davis Cup, a really important tournament for me and everyone.

"I tried to play my best tennis to give Spain the best chance to qualify and win today - I did it for Rafa."

Alcaraz, who has been ill and was knocked out in the group stage of the ATP Finals in Turin last week, was tested by Griekspoor, ranked 40th, in the first set.

The Dutchman broke for a 4-2 lead but Alcaraz immediately broke back, with the set heading to a tie-break.

Roared on by fervent home support Alcaraz raised his game and dominated, winning all seven points.

Finding his rhythm Alcaraz zipped into a 3-0 lead in the second set by breaking in the second game.

Griekspoor was unable to put pressure on Alcaraz's serve and the Spaniard sealed the straight sets win to love in the ninth game.

Alcaraz, who played doubles with Nadal at the Olympics in Paris this summer said this week the latter's impending retirement was "huge motivation" to win the competition.

The 21-year-old will have the chance to send his country through in doubles provided there are no changes to the plan by captain David Ferrer, who selected Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers to face Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp.

Follow the doubles decider live here!

