  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Davis Cup - World Group ATP - Singles
  4. Nadal remaining focused on Davis Cup challenge ahead of emotional farewell

Nadal remaining focused on Davis Cup challenge ahead of emotional farewell

AFP
Rafael Nadal is set to retire after the Davis Cup in Malaga
Rafael Nadal is set to retire after the Davis Cup in MalagaJorge Guerrero / AFP
Rafael Nadal (38) hopes to save his emotions over his retirement until the end of the Davis Cup competition and says the focus remains on Spain's upcoming quarter-final tie against the Netherlands.

Ahead of the final professional tournament of his career, Nadal and his Spanish teammates spoke to the media in anticipation of the hosts' clash against the Dutch in Malaga on Tuesday.

"I am not here to retire. I'm here to try to help the team," Nadal said on Monday

"It's of course going to be my last week on the professional tour, but at the end, we are here in a teams competition.

"The most important thing here is to stay all focused on what we have to do, that is play tennis and to do it very well. Because the rival is going to be difficult, and the conditions are difficult too.

"So then the emotions are going to be for the end."

Nadal, who will draw the curtains on a record-breaking career that has spanned nearly 23 years, has not competed in an official singles match since his second-round exit at the Olympics in July.

The former world number one has worked hard for the past six weeks to be ready for the Davis Cup but said it will ultimately be the decision of Spain captain David Ferrer on whether he will be playing in singles or doubles against the Netherlands.

"Of course when you are not competing very often, it's a little bit more difficult to hold the level on a constant basis, I've had good moments and more difficult moments. I think the improvement is there every day, but, I mean, we have a great team in Spain," said Nadal.

"All these players on the tour are playing very well, having great seasons. It's the work of the captain to decide what he feels is better for the team."

Ferrer mum on Nadal status

Ferrer says he hasn't decided on his lineup for the quarter-finals and will reveal his selections on Tuesday ahead of the tie.

Nadal, who owns a 29-1 win-loss record in Davis Cup singles matches and an 8-4 record in doubles, has not competed in the inter-nation team competition since 2019, when he helped Spain win a sixth Davis Cup title.

He is joined by reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez, and Marcel Granollers on Spain's squad this week.

Nadal's body has been ravaged by injuries throughout his career, but particularly during the past two years, which has led him to make the decision to hang up his racquet, admitting he is unable to sustain a competitive level on tour.

"I achieved the most important thing for me because I arrived to this day and I am in peace that I gave all that I had," said Nadal.

"I'm going to leave this professional tour with the calm and with the personal satisfaction that I gave my best almost in every single moment."

Nadal said he is "not worried" about the next chapter of his life and that he must "accept the process" of experiencing this significant change.

Novak Djokovic, Nadal's fiercest rival, has said he plans on being in Malaga for the Spaniard's final tournament. Asked if Roger Federer will be making an appearance, Nadal said: "I didn't talk to Roger. I think Roger has a busy schedule.

"This is going to be my last week on the professional tour, but I don't think it's going to be my last goodbye. So there's going to be other chances to do something."

Rafael Nadal
