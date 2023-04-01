Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Djokovic fight for Cincinnati title, Gauff wins women's

Djokovic is out for revenge in Cincinnati

The two best players in the world, Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36) are facing off for the first time since Wimbledon in the Cincinnati final, while Coco Gauff (19) has claimed the women's title.

00:52 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) has fought back to claim a thrilling second set in the tiebreaker 7-6(7), saving one match point along the way!

Keep up with the action here as it heads into the deciding set! It's shaping up to be a classic.

And tune in tomorrow for the result, highlights and reaction.

23:57 CET - Our women’s moment of the day was an epic rally in the first set of the Cincinnati Open final between Coco Gauff (19) and Karolina Muchova (26).

Gauff finished the point off in sublime style!

WTA FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

23:51 CET - Our men’s moment of the day was a stunning point played out between Zhizhen Zhang (26) and Ilya Ivashka (29) in the first round at the ATP tournament in Winston-Salem.

More from that event throughout the week!

ATP FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

23:47 CET - Over in Cleveland, Leylah Fernandez (20) has breezed past Linda Noskova (18) 6-0, 6-2 in their opening-round match.

Noskova - Fernandez highlights Flashscore

23:45 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) has taken the first set 7-5 in the Cincinnati Open final!

23:08 CET - Karolina Muchova (26) was gracious in defeat when speaking on court after her 6-3, 6-4 loss to Coco Gauff (19). Listen to her comments below.

Muchova's post-match comments Flashscore

23:00 CET - All eyes may be on Cincinnati but there is a WTA event starting off in Cleveland today, as well.

In the first round there, China’s Lin Zhu (29) has cruised past Anna Blinkova (24) 6-0, 6-3.

Zhu - Blinkova highlights Flashscore

22:40 CET - The highly anticipated Wimbledon final re-match between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36) is underway in Cincinnati!

Who will claim the title? Follow the match live to find out!

21:53 CET - It’s been a sensational run in Cincinnati for Coco Gauff (19) and she deserves the title!

Take a look at the match stats and highlights from the final below.

Match stats Flashscore

Gauff - Muchova highlights Flashscore

21:42 CET - Coco Gauff (19) has won the women's title at the Cincinnati Open after beating Karolina Muchova (26) 6-3, 6-4.

20:24 CET - Coco Gauff (19) has taken the first set in the Cincinnati Open final 6-3!

19:05 CET - Less than half an hour from the women's final in Cincinnati where home hope Coco Gauff (19) will take on Czech Karolina Muchova (26)!

You can follow that match live here.

15:30 CET - It’s all about Cincinnati today! The men’s and women’s finals await us in a few hours' time with the clash between Coco Gauff (19) and Karolina Muchova (26) scheduled for 19:30 CET.

Then at 22:30 CET is the main event - the world number one playing number two, the upstart versus the veteran! That’s right, it’s Carlos Alcaraz (20) taking on Novak Djokovic (36) in a Wimbledon rematch for the men’s title.

08:41 CET - Alcaraz and Djokovic didn't move into the final with ease by any means, with Alexander Zverev (26) putting up a fight against the Serb and Hubert Hurkacz (26) having a match point against the Spaniard.

Read more about the semi-finals here

Alcaraz vs Hurkacz highlights Flashscore

Djokovic vs Zverev highlights Flashscore

07:34 CET - It's the last day of the Cincinnati Open and it's fair to say it's ending with a bang, with Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36) meeting for the first time since their stunning Wimbledon battle in the men's final.

On the women's side, Coco Gauff is up against Karolina Muchova (26).