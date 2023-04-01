Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Muchova into Cincinnati semis, Alcaraz battles past Purcell

Swiatek is through to the final four
Reuters
We're at the business end of things in Cincinnati, with world number ones Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Iga Swiatek (22) securing their spots in the semi-finals. You can keep up with those matches and the three others taking place right here.

23:58 CET - Our moment of the day was a brilliant rally played out in the overnight match between veterans Novak Djokovic (36) and Gael Monfils (36). Djokovic closed it out with a killer shot!

Don't forget to tune in to the Tennis Tracker again tomorrow morning as we will have updates from all the games happening tonight, including Djokovic’s quarter-final meeting with Taylor Fritz (25).

ATP FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

23:22 CET - Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) has defeated Max Purcell (25) of Australia to claim a spot in the semi-finals in Cincinnati but it wasn’t all plain sailing for the Spaniard.

After dropping the first set, he recovered to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Alcaraz - Purcell highlights
Flashscore

22:20 CET - Coco Gauff (19) will face Iga Swiatek (22) in the semi-finals in Cincinnati after beating Jasmine Paolini (27) 6-3, 6-2 in their quarter-final.

Gauff - Paolini highlights
Flashscore

20:40 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) is through to the men’s semis in Cincinnati after defeating Alexei Popyrin (24) 6-1, 7-6(8).

Hurkacz's post-match comments
Flashscore
Hurkacz - Popyrin highlights
Flashscore

20:00 CET - Karolina Muchova (26) is through to the semi-final in Cincinnati after fellow Czech Marie Bouzkova (25) retired from their quarter-final with the score at 3-0 in the first set.

18:45 - Iga Swiatek (22) is into the Cincinnati semis! After a tight first set, the world number one upped her game to beat Marketa Vondrousova (24) 7-6, 6-1.

Swiatek's post-match comments
Flashscore
Swiatek vs Vondrousova highlights
Flashscore

17:24 CET - The first match of the day, between Iga Swiatek (22) and Marketa Vondrousova (24) is underway in Cincinnati. 

09:54 CET - Due to rain delays and starting times that were late to begin with, plenty of matches have gone into the early hours of the morning in North American tournaments in the last few weeks, but there are no plans to tweak schedules to ensure such late finishes don't take place at the US Open.

Read more here

08:26 CET - With rain falling throughout, play ran late last night, but the delays didn't stop favourites Novak Djokovic (36) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) from making it through to the next round.

Read all about their matches and more of yesterday's action here

06:25 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. Carlos Alcaraz (20) plays Max Purcell (25) this evening, and before that is a mouthwatering clash between world number one Iga Swiatek (22) and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24). 

Tennis
Swiatek powers past Vondrousova to set up Cincinnati semi-final with Gauff
Updated
US Open has no plans to tweak schedule to avoid matches finishing late
Iga Swiatek calls for fans to be more 'thoughtful' after facing 'ridiculous' online abuse
Djokovic eases past Monfils and Alcaraz holds off Paul in Cincinnati, other top seeds fall
Swiatek survives Zheng scare to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals
Zverev takes down Medvedev to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals
Injured 2014 champion Marin Cilic and Denis Shapovalov withdraw from US Open
Novak Djokovic missed playing big US events and excited to be back
Novak Djokovic enjoys stress-free win in US return at Cincinnati
