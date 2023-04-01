Daniil Medvedev weathers Christopher Eubanks hitting barrage to reach semis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Daniil Medvedev weathers Christopher Eubanks hitting barrage to reach semis
Daniil Medvedev weathers Christopher Eubanks hitting barrage to reach semis
Updated
Medvedev celebrates his win
Medvedev celebrates his win
Reuters
Third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) curtailed American debutant Christopher Eubanks' (27) extraordinary Wimbledon adventure as he weathered a ferocious storm to come through their quarter-final 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 on Wednesday.

The Russian took the opening set but was blown completely off course for the next two as unseeded Eubanks unleashed a barrage of first-strike tennis that had the Court One crowd roaring its approval.

Medvedev clung on stubbornly, however, and as the fire in the Eubanks racket began to fade he took charge to reach the semi-finals at the grasscourt slam for the first time.

He will face top seed Carlos Alcaraz for a place in Sunday's final.

Medvedev vs Eubanks stats
Flashscore

"I am just happy to be in the semi-finals," Medvedev said on court after winning a fifth-set decider for only the fourth time in his career, having lost 10.

"There was a moment in the match where I completely lost the game itself and he played well, I started to sink, I started to do a lot of mistakes, not serving well enough.

"In the third set I started to build something, not lose it 6-1 again and starting from the tiebreak (in the fourth), I managed to play amazing."

Eubanks, who stunned British number one Cameron Norrie and took out fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the last eight, looked edgy early on and successive double-faults gifted Medvedev a decisive break in the first set.

But once he loosened up his long limbs and started middling the ball he entered a purple patch that had Medvedev rocking.

Eubanks used his sledgehammer forehand to break the Medvedev serve to lead 3-1 in the second set -- beaming broadly and imploring the crowd for more noise.

Medvedev in action
Profimedia

They duly obliged as Eubanks began smacking service returns straight to the feet of Medvedev and demonstrating a razor-sharp net game that many thought had long gone out of fashion.

Medvedev looked bewildered and out of ideas as Eubanks kept swinging for the hills, landing blow after blow.

A rampant Eubanks broke Medvedev's serve at the start of the third set and won seven successive games in what felt like the blink of an eye.

Medvedev looked close to boiling point as he whacked a ball dangerously close to the fans, argued with umpire Damien Dumusois and received a warning.

Eubanks looked set to emulate American great John McEnroe who reached the semis on his Wimbledon debut in 1977 but Medvedev gained traction in the fourth as the fizz went out of his opponent's game and he comfortably won the tiebreak.

Eubanks gestures to fans after the match
Reuters

Eubanks cut a dejected figure in the deciding set as his dream faded away and the end came quickly.

His run may be over but the former Georgia Tech student left the court to a huge ovation, making a heart gesture to the fans before disappearing.

See stats from the match at Flashscore

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesEubanks ChristopherMedvedev DaniilWimbledon 2023
Related Articles
James Blake ready to see Chris Eubanks become smiling superstar
Chris Eubanks soaks in 'whirlwind' run through Wimbledon after defeating Tsitsipas
Wimbledon debutant Eubanks in dreamland after ending Tsitsipas' challenge in fourth round
Show more
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz douses Holger Rune fireworks to reach Wimbledon semi-finals for first time
'Proud' Ons Jabeur avenges Wimbledon final defeat in 'crazy, difficult match'
Semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka admits she needed Wimbledon ban to mentally recharge
Ons Jabeur fights back to oust defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina
Updated
Aryna Sabalenka overpowers Madison Keys to book Wimbledon semi-final spot
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune: The Next Gen battle at Wimbledon
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Rune, Medvedev outlast Eubanks in thriller
Novak Djokovic relieved to survive Andrey Rublev 'dogfight' and reach Wimbledon semis
Andrey Rublev grateful for Wimbledon support and wants end to 'terrible' Ukraine situation
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina has no time to lose ahead of Wimbledon semi-final
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa sign Pau Torres, Barcelona clinch Roque deal
Deadly Djokovic repels Rublev in four sets to reach semi-finals
Andrey Rublev grateful for Wimbledon support and wants end to 'terrible' Ukraine situation
Novak Djokovic relieved to survive Andrey Rublev 'dogfight' and reach Wimbledon semis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |