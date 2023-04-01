Wimbledon debutant Eubanks in dreamland after ending Tsitsipas' challenge in fourth round

Chris Eubanks celebrates with the crowd after his five-set win
Reuters
It was a case of better late than never for Christopher Eubanks (27) as the gentle American giant was roared on to a 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Monday.

Eubanks is no spring chicken but after finally making it into the Wimbledon main draw for the first time this year, he ensured he enjoyed a run to remember as he made it into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time with a rousing win over the Greek maverick.

Tsitsipas, who was in action for the seventh day running after having to put up with numerous rain disruptions during his matches, was bidding to become the first Greek man to reach the last eight at the All England Club.

He played his part in the highly entertaining encounter, often picking himself up off the ground to hit a winning shot.

But he met his match in the six-foot-seven Eubanks, whose cheering squad included his occasional mixed doubles partner Coco Gauff (19).

Tsitsipas broke back to level for 3-3 in the final set but he could then only watch in awe as Eubanks hit a stupendous backhand down the line in the next game to again nose ahead 4-3.

With the finishing line in sight, Eubanks belted down his 12th ace to bring up match point and a rip-roaring forehand winner finished off the job.

He will next face Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev (27).

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Ons Jabeur crushes Petra Kvitova to set up rematch of 2022 final with Elena Rybakina
Teenager Andreeva's Wimbledon run not soured by 'controversial' point penalty
Superb Aryna Sabalenka glides past Ekaterina Alexandrova into Wimbledon quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic holds off Hubert Hurkacz to reach quarter-finals again
Medvedev into last eight for first time after Lehecka retires injured
Rybakina reaches last eight as tearful Haddad Maia quits with back injury
American Keys ends Russian teenager Andreeva's dream run to reach quarters
Wimbledon says no plans to issue statement after Azarenka booing
Tennis Tracker: Eubanks shocks Tsitsipas, moves to Wimbledon final eight, Jabeur through
Novak Djokovic leads despite Hubert Hurkacz ace barrage before play suspended
