Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Andy Murray eased past Ryan Peniston in the first round at Wimbledon
Andy Murray eased past Ryan Peniston in the first round at Wimbledon
Reuters
A fresh and fit Andy Murray (36) will lead the British men's charge in Wimbledon's second round on Thursday, where the Scot will have to overcome Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) to keep alive his hopes of a deep run at the grass court Grand Slam.

Murray has played four sets or more in four of his five matches across the last two editions of Wimbledon, but he wrapped up Tuesday's opener against Ryan Peniston (27) with uncharacteristic speed, dropping just four games en route to a straight sets win.

Murray will also have had a full day's rest between matches, as opposed to Tsitsipas, who has a tight turnaround from his rain-affected victory over Dominic Thiem (29), which lasted almost four hours and took place over the course of two days.

Stefanos Tsitsipas needed five sets to battle past Dominic Thiem
Reuters

"What has happened at a lot of the majors that I played in the last few years, I've had lots of pretty long matches early on in the tournament," two-time Wimbledon champion Murray told reporters.

"Any time you get the chance to finish a match quickly and can conserve some energy, it's a really positive thing. It's not necessarily confidence that I gain from it, it just means that the deeper I go in the tournament the fresher I will be."

Both players will have reason to believe in their ability to win, with fifth seed Tsitsipas the favourite on paper, while Murray's familiarity with Centre Court, support from a likely partisan crowd and expertise on grass will level the playing field a little.

"I'm not expecting anyone supporting (me). It's not my first rodeo," Tsitsipas said.

"He's someone who's done so much for the sport and I'll go into it with a lot of respect for him. He's such a tough competitor. That (Centre Court) is almost like his living room."

DO OR DIE FOR LOCAL HOPES

After three British women's players were eliminated on Wednesday, the men's contingent could also be whittled down considerably on Thursday.

In addition to Murray, wildcard Jan Choinski (27) will take on Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (26) for a place in the third round, while Liam Broady (29) faces a stern test against Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud (24).

Top 10 seeds Daniil Medvedev (27) and Andrey Rublev (25) are also in action, while 2020 US Open finalist Alexander Zverev (26) opens his campaign against Gijs Brouwer (27).

In the women's draw, defending champion Elena Rybakina (24) takes on France's Alize Cornet (34), with fourth-seeded American Jessica Pegula (29) up against Spain's Cristina Bucsa (25).

Follow Murray's encounter against Tsitsipas with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisChoinski JanHurkacz HubertBroady LiamBrouwer GijsPegula JessicaBucsa CristinaWimbledon ATP - SinglesMurray AndyTsitsipas StefanosPeniston RyanThiem DominicMedvedev DaniilRybakina ElenaZverev AlexanderWimbledon 2023Wimbledon WTA - SinglesRuud Casper
Related Articles
Djokovic to face Cachin in Wimbledon opener, Rybakina up against Rogers
Stefanos Tsitsipas needs two days to beat Dominic Thiem in five sets
Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson as Wimbledon organisers pray for sun
Show more
Tennis
Experienced Petra Kvitova beats Jasmine Paolini in three sets
Sublime Sinner downs Schwartzman to break Argentine hearts again
Updated
Novak Djokovic wins 350th Grand Slam match after being pushed hard by Jordan Thompson
Updated
Retiring Anett Kontaveit keeps Wimbledon hopes alive with opening win
Holger Rune sails through after rain-delayed win against wildcard George Loffhagen
Grigor Dimitrov not worried about safety despite Just Stop Oil protests
Superb Iga Swiatek surges into Wimbledon third round
Updated
Frances Tiafoe sees off Yibing Wu to march into Wimbledon second round
Marta Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Maria Sakkari with comeback win
Updated
Dannil Medvedev's class overcomes young Briton Arthur Fery at Wimbledon
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United announce Mount, Di Maria joins Benfica
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Thompson, Kvitova wins under Centre Court lights
Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson as Wimbledon organisers pray for sun