Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. 10-man AC Milan cling on for tight win over Udinese

10-man AC Milan cling on for tight win over Udinese

Samuel Chukwueze (left) celebrates with Youssouf Fofana after opening the scoring
Samuel Chukwueze (left) celebrates with Youssouf Fofana after opening the scoringISABELLA BONOTTO / AFP
After playing over an hour with 10 men, AC Milan edged Udinese to a 1-0 win at the Stadio San Siro to get back to winning ways, marking a first victory in three games across all competitions for the Rossoneri.

Given that both teams had found the back of the net in eight of their last nine encounters, it was no surprise when the opener arrived within the first 15 minutes at San Siro.

The Rossoneri delighted the home faithful with a splendid team effort, which culminated in Samuel Chukwueze’s first-time left-footed strike into the bottom corner after receiving Christian Pulisic’s pass inside the box.

Udinese had to wait until the half-hour mark to make a difference, although it came at a cost for Milan. Tijjani Reijnders was shown a straight red card by referee Daniele Chiffi for denying Sandi Lovric a clear goalscoring opportunity – marking the Rossoneri’s third sending off this season.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

The Friulani failed to capitalise on the advantage, squandering several chances before the break, including a Kingsley Ehizibue header ruled out for offside, as the hosts held firm to take the lead into HT.

An end-to-end affair materialised following the break, and Kosta Runjaić’s outfit held the upper hand in possession and chances after Milan’s early sending-off.

The German manager introduced four fresh faces post the hour mark. However, a change of strategy barely bothered the Rossoneri, as Udinese struggled to string chances together, although substitute Jurgen Ekkelenkamp nearly threatened Mike Maignan with a snap shot over the crossbar.

Pulisic then forced Maduka Okoye into a brilliant one-handed save from point-blank range, before the keeper denied Ruben Loftus-Cheek at the near post.

For Milan to hold out as long as they did despite their disadvantage, a victory seemed deserved at the end, but not before they escaped a late scare after a VAR review denied Udinese an equaliser.

The visitors’ dream start to the new campaign is now beyond them, as they fall to back-to-back defeats away from home for the first time since last December. Meanwhile, Paulo Fonseca’s men ultimately earn a third straight home clean sheet win in Serie A for the first time since May 2022.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAC MilanUdinese
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Agent Giuliani discusses Saudi league's future & helping bring Saud to Roma
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd to offload Brazilians as Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
EXCLUSIVE: Oddo talks nearly joining Barcelona and Serie A experience
Show more
Football
Juventus continue unbeaten start as late Lazio own goal gives them narrow win
Football Tracker: Real ahead against Celta Vigo, Juventus defeat 10-man Lazio
Updated
Paul Pogba's Juventus career in doubt after director says squad 'is complete'
Mikel Arteta says error-prone Arsenal made to pay for William Saliba red card
Frustrated Eddie Howe rues concentration lapse as Newcastle lose to Brighton
Christie and Kluivert on target as impressive Bournemouth stun 10-man Arsenal
Harry Kane hat-trick guides Bayern to emphatic win over Stuttgart
Joyful Son Heung-min relishes return from injury in Spurs win
Ferdi Kadioglu stars as Brighton earn hard-fought win at Newcastle
Most Read
Football Tracker: Real ahead against Celta Vigo, Juventus defeat 10-man Lazio
Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Alcaraz in Six Kings Slam final after Djokovic defeats Nadal
Tennis Tracker: Sinner too good for Djokovic in Saudi Arabia, Alcaraz downs Nadal
WTA roundup: Russians Daria Kasatkina and Mirra Andreeva reach semis in China

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings