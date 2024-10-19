10-man AC Milan cling on for tight win over Udinese

After playing over an hour with 10 men, AC Milan edged Udinese to a 1-0 win at the Stadio San Siro to get back to winning ways, marking a first victory in three games across all competitions for the Rossoneri.

Given that both teams had found the back of the net in eight of their last nine encounters, it was no surprise when the opener arrived within the first 15 minutes at San Siro.

The Rossoneri delighted the home faithful with a splendid team effort, which culminated in Samuel Chukwueze’s first-time left-footed strike into the bottom corner after receiving Christian Pulisic’s pass inside the box.

Udinese had to wait until the half-hour mark to make a difference, although it came at a cost for Milan. Tijjani Reijnders was shown a straight red card by referee Daniele Chiffi for denying Sandi Lovric a clear goalscoring opportunity – marking the Rossoneri’s third sending off this season.

The Friulani failed to capitalise on the advantage, squandering several chances before the break, including a Kingsley Ehizibue header ruled out for offside, as the hosts held firm to take the lead into HT.

An end-to-end affair materialised following the break, and Kosta Runjaić’s outfit held the upper hand in possession and chances after Milan’s early sending-off.

The German manager introduced four fresh faces post the hour mark. However, a change of strategy barely bothered the Rossoneri, as Udinese struggled to string chances together, although substitute Jurgen Ekkelenkamp nearly threatened Mike Maignan with a snap shot over the crossbar.

Pulisic then forced Maduka Okoye into a brilliant one-handed save from point-blank range, before the keeper denied Ruben Loftus-Cheek at the near post.

For Milan to hold out as long as they did despite their disadvantage, a victory seemed deserved at the end, but not before they escaped a late scare after a VAR review denied Udinese an equaliser.

The visitors’ dream start to the new campaign is now beyond them, as they fall to back-to-back defeats away from home for the first time since last December. Meanwhile, Paulo Fonseca’s men ultimately earn a third straight home clean sheet win in Serie A for the first time since May 2022.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan)

