Africans Abroad: Salah, Hakimi & Iwobi all find the net in European leagues

Achraf Hakimi scored and starred for PSG on Friday

Several Africans delivered impressive goal-scoring performances across Europe's top leagues over the weekend, though their teams experienced mixed results.

England

Mohamed Salah continued his fine scoring form with a goal as Liverpool subdued Brentford 2-0 at Anfield Stadium.

Inspired by his strike against Ipswich Town the last time out, the Egypt international found the net as the Reds overpowered Thomas Frank’s Bees.

The hosts went ahead as early as the 13th minute as Diogo Jota set up Luis Diaz to fire past goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

In the 70th minute, Salah doubled the advantage for Arne Slot’s Liverpool after he was assisted by Diaz. With this result, the Reds have now maintained a perfect start to the 2024/25 campaign.

At Molineux, Nicolas Jackson was on song as Chelsea pummelled hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-2.

The Senegal international who had been heavily criticized for his profligacy in front of goal put the visitors ahead with a fine header inside two minutes.

Nonetheless, his effort was overshadowed by Noni Madueke’s brilliance as the England youth international got a hat-trick in the eight-goal thriller.

The Blues’ triumph is a perfect response to their opening-day defeat to reigning league champions, Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

In another interesting fixture in the English topflight, Thomas Partey ended his 539-day goal drought as Arsenal silenced hosts Aston Villa 2-0 over the weekend.

After a goalless first half, the Gunners took the initiative in the 67th thanks to super-sub Leandro Trossard with his first touch of the fixture.

Ten minutes later, the Ghana international put the game beyond the Villans as his low shot from Bukayo Saka squirmed inside the post and beat goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Elsewhere, Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was Fulham’s hero having scored the winning goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Italy

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi was on fire as Empoli secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over AS Roma.

On the stroke of half time, the 30-year-old profited on a from Lorenzo Colombo to beat goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

They doubled the lead a minute after minute after the hour mark as Colombo converted a penalty awarded following a foul on Leandro Paredes.

Germany

Nigerian prospects Justin Njinmah and Felix Agu got the goals for as Werder Bremen settled for a 2-2 draw with Augsburg.

Former Germany U21 star Agu opened the scoring for the Green-Whites in the 12th minute but they were pegged back four minutes later by Elvis Rexhbecaj’s leveller.

The home team took the lead as Congolese star Samuel Eseender headed home a cross from Tim Breithaupt.

Points were shared when substitute Njinmah levelled matter for the visitors two minutes before the hour mark.

France

Morocco international Achraf Hakimi was among the goal scorers as Paris Saint-Germain decimated Montpellier 6-0 in Ligue 1.

With Bradley Barcola's double and Marcos Asensio's strike giving the Parisians a comfortable three-goal advantage at Parc des Princes, the African star added the fourth in the 58th minute after he was teed up by Nuno Mendes.

Not only that, he set up South Korea international Lee Kang-in for PSG’s last goal with eight minutes left on the clock.

Morocco teenager Eliesse Ben Seghir inspired Monaco to a convincing 2-0 win over Olympique Lyon at the Groupama Stadium.

After a goalless first half, the 19-year-old opened the scoring for the visitors in the 65th minute thanks to an assist from Algeria prospect Maghnes Akliouche.

Senegal star Lamine Camara sealed the win with his 80th-minute effort before he was given the marching orders by referee Stephanie Frappart for a second caution.

In another fixture, Mohamed Bayo opened his goal account as Lille overcame Angers 2-0.

The Guinea international replaced Jonathan David in the 89th minute and his first touch saw him net the hosts' second goal after beating goalkeeper Yahia Fofana courtesy of a beautiful assist from Remy Cabella.

Also on song in France were Nigeria and Togo-eligible Emanuel Emegha (Strasbourg), Morocco’s Amine Harit (Marseille) and Nigeria international Moses Simon for Nantes.