Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch

Vaessen was knocked unconscious
Reuters
Ajax's away game against RKC Waalwijk was abandoned in the 84th minute on Saturday after RKC goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen (28) was knocked out in a clash with an opposing player.

Vaessen went down after a collision with Ajax forward Brian Brobbey, causing panicked reactions from his team- mates as they frantically called for medical help.

Screens were put up around the goalkeeper to shield him from the public eye and players from both sides watched with tears in their eyes as a defibrillator was rushed onto the field.

Vaessen lay motionless on the field for minutes before he was carried away on a stretcher. Both teams went inside and after deliberations, the game was called off.

"Etienne was knocked out for a while," RKC director Frank van Mosselveld told broadcaster NOS about an hour after the incident.

"Our medical staff started reanimation straightaway but it looks like it wasn't a problem with his heart. He was conscious again when he left the field but he did not know where he was."

Dutch newspaper Telegraaf said Vaessen remained conscious from that point and had been taken to hospital.

Ajax were leading the game 3-2 when play was stopped.

Yes, change settings