Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Algeria's Imane Khelif files harassment complaint amid gender dispute

Algeria's Imane Khelif files harassment complaint amid gender dispute

Khelif won gold
Khelif won goldReuters
Imane Khelif (25), the Algerian boxer at the centre of a gender dispute at the Paris Olympics, has filed a formal legal complaint, citing being the victim of online harassment, her lawyer said on Saturday.

Khelif, who won the gold medal in the women's welterweight category on Friday, has along with Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting been in the spotlight at the Games in a dispute that has dominated headlines and been the subject of heated debate on social media.

Khelif's lawyer Nabil Boudi told Reuters the complaint was filed on Friday.

"All that is being said about me on social media is immoral. I want to change the minds of people around the world," Khelif had said on Saturday.

Mentions
Olympic GamesBoxing
Related Articles
Algeria's Imane Khelif delights newfound devotees with statement win at Paris Games
Lin needs to shut out 'nonsense' gender row, says ex-federation chief
Ireland's Harrington has no more 'mountains to climb' after second gold
Show more
Boxing
History-maker Harrington retires from boxing after retaining Olympic crown
Algerian Khelif wins women's semi-final against Suwannapheng amid gender dispute
IOC adamant sport of boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games
Ngamba makes history for refugee team with boxing medal but job not done
France claim back-to-back boxing wins, China's women continue to shine
Taiwanese boxer Lin wins to guarantee Olympic medal after gender row
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: USA beat hosts France in men's basketball final as stars deliver
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United agree De Ligt deal, West Ham sign Todibo
Tottenham announce signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth
Manchester City win Community Shield after edging rivals Manchester United on penalties

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings