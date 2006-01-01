Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Browns quarterback Watson out for NFL season with ruptured Achilles

Browns quarterback Watson out for NFL season with ruptured Achilles

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson is taken off the field with what proved to be a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon
Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson is taken off the field with what proved to be a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendonJason Miller / Getty Images via AFP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (29) will miss the remainder of the NFL season after an MRI exam showed he suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon, the team announced on Monday.

Watson, injured in a Sunday loss to Cincinnati, will undergo surgery at a date to be determined and was expected to make a full recovery, according to the club.

The passer dropped back to throw in the second quarter and fell to his knees without being hit. He was carted off the field and did not return.

Watson completed 63.4% of his passes for 1,148 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions and ran for another touchdown but was sacked an NFL-high 33 times.

The Browns (1-6) have sputtered offensively all season, never scoring 20 points in a game.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Watson's backup, suffered a finger injury and was replaced by Jameis Winston in Sunday's loss, but it is uncertain who will start when the Browns face Baltimore on Sunday.

Watson is in the third season of a five-year contract worth $230 million he signed with the Browns after being obtained from Houston in a March 2022 trade that sent the Texans three first-round NFL Draft choices and two other picks.

Watson sat out the 2021 season after allegations of sexual misconduct in massage sessions and was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 campaign and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

He started only six games during an injury-plagued 2023 campaign and underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last November.

Mentions
American footballNFLDeshaun WatsonCleveland BrownsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NFL roundup: Unbeaten Chiefs march past 49ers, Lions hand Vikings first loss
Updated
Broncos rout Saints to give Payton a winning return to New Orleans
Tom Brady gets approval from NFL team owners to buy stake in Raiders
Show more
American football
Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa returning to training after concussion
Josh Allen and Bills foil Aaron Rodgers to outlast Jets 23-20
Ravens rip Commanders as Lions lose NFL sacks leader in win
George Kittle at the double as 49ers hold off Seahawks fightback
Kansas City Chiefs battle past New Orleans Saints to stay unbeaten
NFL Roundup: Vikings hold off Jets, Commanders thrash Browns
Most Read
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
Neymar returns to action after year out for Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Football Tracker: Inter edge Roma, Marseille & Barcelona both score five in big wins
Tommy Paul joins Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as 2024 three-time title winner

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings