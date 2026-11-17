The Los Angeles Chargers have defied their 0-8 start to the 2026 NFL season by taking down the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Monday Night Football.

It wasn't the start to the season that anyone in Los Angeles envisioned, but with an 0-8 record, the Chargers entered their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 looking for their first victory of the campaign.

While LA went up 10-0 in the first quarter, they were up just seven at the break, with Justin Herbert taking one up the middle for the 22 yard Touchdown, his only score of the night as the Chargers got momentum early in the game.

Baltimore didn't lay down however, as the team battled back early on, with the first quarter ending 10-0 on the back of a Chargers field goal and a stuttering Ravens offense trying to figure things out with Jacoby Brissett under center.

Figure it out they did early in the second, as it was Derrick Henry to make the game 10-7 with a two-yard run up the middle, giving both teams hope as the game truly started to flourish.

Before the half was over however, running back Omarion Hampton took over, as he made the game 17-7 in favor of Los Angeles with his only TD of the night, taking in a fourth down run with 1:58 left on the clock as LA took what ended up being a commanding lead.

In the third quarter, it was a pair of field goals that moved the score to 20-10 in favor of LA heading into the final frame, with both teams feeling as though they had a fantastic shot at winning a key matchup on Monday Night Football.

Baltimore followed up a Chargers field goal with another Touchdown, and unsurprisingly, it was Henry again, as he took in his second score of the night to make it 23-20, with the Ravens putting themselves firmly in a position to complete the comeback.

The success ended there for Baltimore however, as their final three drives of the night resulted in a punt, a fumble and a two play drive that ended the game, with the last second hail mary from Brissett not getting the job done as LA held on to pick up their first win of the year, moving to 1-8 on the season.