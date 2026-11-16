Holger Rune has made an enormous jump in the world rankings after reaching the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open last week, where he was forced to withdraw before the clash against Taylor Fritz after sustaining a small hamstring injury against Miomir Kecmanovic.

Just weeks ago in mid-October, Rune sat outside the Top 1,200 at World No. 1,205 after his extended injury layoff and has since jumped no less than 890 places in the ATP singles world rankings to No. 315 as of today. His rapid climb over the past month highlights his steady progress back toward the top of the tour.

In the first round in Stockholm Rune defeated the eighth seeded Zizou Bergs in straight sets, 6–3, 6–4. He then fought back from a set down to beat Miomir Kecmanović, 2–6, 6–1, 6–4 before he was forced to withdraw before his match against top seed Taylor Fritz due to a hamstring issue

Despite the climb, Rune remains the third-highest-ranked Danish men's player behind Elmer Moller (No. 149) and August Holmgren (No. 198). Rune is still utilizing his protected ranking of No. 14 to gain entry into main draws as he rebuilds his points