Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his group stage match against Francis Tiafoe in Turin

Carlos Alcaraz looked in ominous form on Monday as he began his bid to win the ATP Finals for the first time by cruising past Frances Tiafoe in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

World number three Alcaraz took just over an hour to deal with American Tiafoe and show why he is the favourite to win the whole thing in Turin, where he was the beaten finalist last year.

Since returning in August from a wrist injury that kept him off the tour for four months, Alcaraz has won three of the five tournaments he has entered, most recently the Paris Masters.

Alcaraz, 25, can book his place in the semi-finals on Wednesday by beating Italian Flavio Cobolli, who, in the absence of former world number one Jannik Sinner, is the crowd favourite.

"Sometimes I feel really comfortable," Alcaraz said.

"I feel like I'm better than the opponent in every aspect of the game.

"If I qualify to the semi-final or not, I think it's a great experience, a great week, getting experience," he added.

Alcaraz was too good for Tiafoe Flashscore

Tiafoe had a nightmare debut match at the season-ending tournament, the 28-year-old having no answer to Alcaraz's speed and power.

Only briefly in the second set did he look like challenging his opponent, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, when at 3-2 down he wasted three opportunities to break back.

Cobolli faces Daniil Medvedev, Finals champion in 2020, later on Monday.

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