  4. Cowboys' team owner confirms quarterback Prescott to have season-ending surgery

Cowboys' team owner confirms quarterback Prescott to have season-ending surgery

AFP
Dak Prescott during Dallas Cowboys' game against Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday
Dak Prescott during Dallas Cowboys' game against Philadelphia Eagles on SundaySam Hodde / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (31) will undergo season-ending surgery on his injured right hamstring in New York on Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (82) said on Tuesday.

Jones told Dallas radio station KRLD that Prescott has a strong forecast for a full recovery but will be out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign, which has seen the Cowboys off to a disappointing 3-6 start.

"He will have it in New York," Jones said. "He had a good visit last night and he wants to do that there, and he's got great medical doctors up there.

"His prognosis is wonderful. It just means we're not going to have him the rest of the year."

On Monday, Prescott flew to New York to see a specialist for a final decision on how to treat his injury, diagnosed as a partial tendon avulsion, where the hamstring was pulled partially off the bone.

The injury took place in a 27-21 loss at Atlanta on November 3rd.

Prescott, who signed a four-year contract extension worth $240million in September, could have used rest and rehabilitation and missed the next month and a half or undergo surgery, with a recovery time twice as long.

The Cowboys have been nagged by injuries all season, with linebacker Micah Parsons missing four games and several others on injured reserve.

Back-up quarterback Cooper Rush will replace Prescott in directing the Dallas offensive unit for the remainder of the season with Trey Lance in reserve.

"Cooper has shown he has the capability to compete and win in games," Jones said. "He does give us our best chance."

