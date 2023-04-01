Employers bracing for millions of Super Bowl-induced absences on Monday

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Employers bracing for millions of Super Bowl-induced absences on Monday
Employers bracing for millions of Super Bowl-induced absences on Monday
A general view of the field before Super Bowl LVIII
A general view of the field before Super Bowl LVIII
Reuters
Businesses across the United States are bracing for an outbreak of the Superflu next Monday when over 16 million Americans are expected to phone in sick after watching the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs play the Super Bowl.

A survey from UKG, a provider of human resources, payroll, and workforce management solutions, estimated that 16.1 million US employees plan to miss work the day after the February 11 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The survey also found that 22.5 million US employees, or 14% of the workforce, expect that they will miss at least some work on Monday while 45 million say they’ll be less productive than usual.

"The Monday after Super Bowl has become the number one day in absenteeism or people taking a vacation day," Derek Stevens, owner and CEO of several Las Vegas casinos including Circa, told Reuters. "It has become so significant.

"From a Vegas gaming perspective Super Bowl Monday after has now become a top 10 day out of 365 days a year for gambling."

A record 67.8 million American adults are expected to bet $23.1 billion on the Super Bowl, the American Gaming Association said.

"Not everyone can fit onto an airplane on Monday so as opposed to trying to fight traffic and try to get a very expensive flight out of town on Monday they leave on Tuesday," Stevens said.

"What it's done is it has created this event on the Sunday night after the game is over. It's crazy. People are betting like crazy, because either you won a lot of money so you want to bet more or lost a lot of money and trying to get it back.

"Monday people are hanging around all day then they hit the bricks on Tuesday."

Mentions
American footballKansas City ChiefsSan Francisco 49ersAmerican SportsNFL
Related Articles
You just never know, says 49ers quarterback Purdy ahead of Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs coach Reid bemused by Super Bowl conspiracy theory
Patrick Mahomes composed amid the Vegas hype of Super Bowl week
Show more
American football
NFL diversity policies are racist, conservative group claims
Vegas spectacle launches Super Bowl week with Taylor Swift's name on everyone's lips
Super Bowl 2024: The battle between Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy
Cleveland Browns announce hiring of Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator
Las Vegas planning Super Bowl supernova to cement status as sports hub
Bill Belichick thanks New England Patriots fans, remembers 'amazing moments'
Most Read
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final
Jordan continue stunning run to knock out South Korea and reach first Asian Cup final
Boris Becker ends short stint as coach of Denmark's Holger Rune
'Devastated' Son apologises as South Korea dumped out of Asian Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings