Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expected to interview with LA Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to meet this week with Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (60) for their vacant head-coaching position, according to multiple media reports.

Harbaugh, a former NFL quarterback and head coach, guided the Wolverines (15-0) to the College Football Playoff national championship in a 34-13 win over Washington last Monday.

Considered a highly desired candidate with seven NFL teams currently looking for head coaches, Harbaugh, 60, has gone 89-25 at his alma mater and made three consecutive CFP appearances. He also coached at the University of San Diego (2004-06) and has a 118-46 record as a head coach at Stanford (2007-10) and Michigan (2015-present).

He could be looking to get back to the NFL, where he went 44-19-1 as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14, including the 2012 NFC championship title and a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, coached by his older brother John Harbaugh, in Super Bowl XLVII. Jim Harbaugh played in the league from 1987-2000 for four teams, including his final two seasons for the Chargers.

Harbaugh was suspended twice during the 2023 season at Michigan for alleged recruiting violations and a sign-stealing scandal, with the NCAA having ongoing investigations.

The Chargers have confirmed they have interviewed other candidates for the head-coaching position in recent days: 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham and two internal candidates -- interim head coach Giff Smith and OC Kellen Moore.

Los Angeles fired Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco on December 15th.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Chargers also have interviewed candidates for the GM job: Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, New York Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown and Chargers interim GM JoJo Wooden.

The Times reported that the team was expected on Sunday to interview Leslie Frazier, a veteran NFL defensive coordinator and former Minnesota Vikings head coach.