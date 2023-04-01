Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expected to interview with LA Chargers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expected to interview with LA Chargers
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expected to interview with LA Chargers
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
USA TODAY SPORTS
The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to meet this week with Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (60) for their vacant head-coaching position, according to multiple media reports.

Harbaugh, a former NFL quarterback and head coach, guided the Wolverines (15-0) to the College Football Playoff national championship in a 34-13 win over Washington last Monday.

Considered a highly desired candidate with seven NFL teams currently looking for head coaches, Harbaugh, 60, has gone 89-25 at his alma mater and made three consecutive CFP appearances. He also coached at the University of San Diego (2004-06) and has a 118-46 record as a head coach at Stanford (2007-10) and Michigan (2015-present).

He could be looking to get back to the NFL, where he went 44-19-1 as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14, including the 2012 NFC championship title and a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, coached by his older brother John Harbaugh, in Super Bowl XLVII. Jim Harbaugh played in the league from 1987-2000 for four teams, including his final two seasons for the Chargers.

Harbaugh was suspended twice during the 2023 season at Michigan for alleged recruiting violations and a sign-stealing scandal, with the NCAA having ongoing investigations.

The Chargers have confirmed they have interviewed other candidates for the head-coaching position in recent days: 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham and two internal candidates -- interim head coach Giff Smith and OC Kellen Moore.

Los Angeles fired Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco on December 15th.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Chargers also have interviewed candidates for the GM job: Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, New York Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown and Chargers interim GM JoJo Wooden.

The Times reported that the team was expected on Sunday to interview Leslie Frazier, a veteran NFL defensive coordinator and former Minnesota Vikings head coach.

Mentions
American footballNFLMichiganLos Angeles ChargersLas Vegas RaidersBaltimore RavensSan Francisco 49ersWashington CommandersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NFL roundup: Packers best Bears to earn playoff berth
NFL roundup: Baltimore Ravens crush Miami Dolphins, 49ers grab NFC top spot
NFL roundup: Ravens top 49ers in duel of conference leaders
Show more
American football
Travel in Buffalo still treacherous with Steelers yet to arrive for playoff game
NFL roundup: Chiefs down Dolphins, Stroud guides Texans past Browns
Las Vegas Raiders reportedly leaning toward Antonio Pierce as head coach
Buffalo playoff opener against Pittsburgh postponed until Monday due to winter storm
Washington Commanders reportedly to hire 49ers' Adam Peters as general manager
Patriots follow succession plan as Jerod Mayo replaces departing Bill Belichick
Lions ready to roar in reunion with Matthew Stafford as they take on Rams
Tom Brady 'forever grateful' to Bill Belichick after coach leaves Patriots
The Patriot Way leads to the end for New England coach Bill Belichick
Most Read
Ali Carter takes early lead over Ronnie O'Sullivan in Masters final
Football Tracker: Reigning AFCON champs Senegal kick off campaign against Gambia on Monday
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ali Carter to win record-extending eighth Masters title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings