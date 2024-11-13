NFL mid-season review: AFC hardly surprises, NFC East teams with contrasting fortunes

At the halfway point of the 2024/2025 NFL season, the favourites for the playoffs are emerging. Who is marching towards the playoffs and who is struggling?

AFC: Chiefs, Ravens and Bills outstanding

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-0), the last unbeaten team in the National Football League (NFL), are continuing their strong form. After two Super Bowl victories in a row, the team of QB Patrick Mahomes and Head Coach Andy Reid are now aiming for a historic three-peat. The offence has been less powerful this season but, in true top team style, always finds a way to win games. The signing of ex-Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins has breathed more life into the defending champions' offence of late, making the task of opposing defences significantly more difficult than it was at the start of the season.

If there is one criticism, it is the way in which the Chiefs have achieved their flawless record so far (9 wins in 9 games). The only criticism is how the Chiefs are winning their games right now. On Sunday, they narrowly defeated the Denver Broncos (5-5) 16-14 thanks to a last-second blocked field goal, and the week before they took down the injury-plagued Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime. The Chiefs' overall play seems fragile, although that is a very, very high level of complaining.

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are lurking within striking distance, both marching towards the playoffs with impressive offensive power. The Ravens, led by QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry, put in several impressive performances after a bumpy start to the season. In week 10, they prevailed in a 35-34 thriller against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-6) and a strong QB Joe Burrow.

Nevertheless, the AFC North title is far from certain: with a 7-3 record, they are currently behind the surprisingly strong Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2), who have recently found a new offensive strength thanks to QB Russel Wilson and WR George Pickens. With an 8-2 record, the Buffalo Bills also continue to look confident. QB Josh Allen is improving year on year and the race to win the AFC East is as good as won after the Dolphins are in a veritable slump.

NFC: Lions and Commanders top, Cowboys flop

The Detroit Lions (8-1), who are currently seen by many experts as the hottest contenders for the Super Bowl title, have at least as good a chance as the Chiefs this year. After a narrow victory against the Houston Texans (6-4), which was clinched by a last-second field goal, they are leading arguably the strongest division in the NFL (NFC North).

After the Lions reached the NFC Championship Game in the previous season with a strong run, they are also making a big impression this season. The development of the team under Head Coach Dan Campbell, the further development of key players such as QB Jared Goff and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, as well as a very good defence, make the Super Bowl dreams of the long-suffering Lions fans appear increasingly realistic.

The San Francisco 49ers (5-4) are one of the few teams that are performing weaker than last year. Back then, they were 12-5 at the top of the NFC, but in 2024 they only managed a positive record in the last two games. One reason for the 49ers' poor first half of the season is definitely bad luck with injuries, including WR Brandon Aiyuk suffering a season-ending injury. 49ers fans can breathe a sigh of relief because RB Christian McCaffrey, the absolute star player, is finally back on the field after a stubborn bout of Achilles tendinitis.

The situation is completely different for the Washington Commanders (7-3). After eight seasons without a positive record going into the post-season and being one of the worst teams in the league in 2023, the team seems to have been reborn under Head Coach Dan Quinn. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was selected second overall in the draft by the Capitals as a former Heisman Trophy winner, plays a central role. His impressively composed play for a rookie has once again shown how much a real "pick" at the playmaker position can change for the better.

With the help of veteran additions like RB Austin Ekeler and CB Marshon Lattimore, as well as very strong coaching to date under Dan Quinn, the team appears to be on track to end their playoff drought and reach the postseason for the first time under their new name.

The Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) are fully on course for the playoffs again this year. After a somewhat shaky start to the season, the Eagles are currently on a six-game winning streak. The combination of QB Jalen Hurts and newcomer RB Saquon Barkley is running like clockwork and it looks as if the expensive signing of the former Giants star has paid off. Nevertheless, it is still difficult to assess Head Coach Nick Sirianni 's team, as the draw was comparatively easy and therefore no result against a title favourite can be used as a basis.

The two upcoming games against the Commanders could decide the exciting title race for the NFC East crown, with both teams having a very good chance of winning a wild card if they narrowly miss out on winning the division. That's especially possible because the Dallas Cowboys, who made the playoffs last year as division winners, have completely capitulated this season. With a 3-6 record and a couple of blow-out defeats, their hopes of winning "America's Team's" first Super Bowl title in 29 years are over - at least for this season.

Things are even more exciting in the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings are "only" in second place with a record of 7-2, closely followed by the Green Bay Packers (6-3). "Under their new defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the Vikes have been able to improve their more flexible defensive structure once again. The signing of RB Aaron Jones in the offseason brought additional momentum to the running game, which weakened at times last season. If QB Sam Darnold continues to perform as confidently as possible, a lot is possible for the Vikings.