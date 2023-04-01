NFL reportedly deny Eagles' appeal of security chief’s sideline ban and fine

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks to sideline after throwing an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks to sideline after throwing an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter
Reuters
The Philadelphia Eagles apparently will have to do without security chief Dom DiSandro on the sidelines for the rest of the regular season.

Multiple outlets reported Friday that the NFL denied the Eagles' appeal of the league's suspension of DiSandro for his involvement in a sideline incident with an opposing player in Week 13.

The NFL reportedly also denied the Eagles' appeal of the $100,000 fine to the team.

The suspension and fine stem from an incident in the Eagles' 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on December 3.

At the end of a play, a scuffle broke out between Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith and 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who received an unnecessary roughness penalty on the play. As the scuffle bled into the sidelines where DiSandro was standing, he put himself between the two players and then made contact with Greenlaw in an attempt to move him away from the Eagles' sideline. Greenlaw responded by swiping at DiSandro's face, grazing him.

Both Greenlaw and DiSandro were ejected from the game. Greenlaw was fined $10,927 by the league for the unnecessary roughness penalty.

The Eagles received a $100,000 fine, which the team reportedly has paid. DiSandro can still be at the stadium and perform all other game-day security duties but cannot be on the sideline until the postseason.

Greenlaw and DiSandro exchanged apologies through an intermediary, Greenlaw told reporters Wednesday, and he said he holds no ill will toward DiSandro.

DiSandro, 45, has been with the Eagles since 1999. He is a senior adviser to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman in addition to a variety of security matters for players, coaches and executives. He is in charge of security related to the team's travel as well as at the team's training complex.

