NFL transaction roundup: QBs Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley released

New England Patriots quarterback Trace McSorley (19) is sacked during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium
Reuters
Field Level Media is tracking the latest transactions ahead of the NFL deadline to set 53-man rosters on Tuesday at 16:00. EST.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals released veteran QB Colt McCoy, who started six games for them over the past two seasons. With Kyler Murray not expected to be healthy to play Week 1, Arizona will start either rookie QB Clayton Tune or recently acquired Joshua Dobbs. The Cardinals also released safety Sean Chandler and cornerback Nate Hairston.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens confirmed seven moves, waiving DB DeAndre Houston-Carson and cutting DT Trey Botts, DT Kai Caesar, WR Dontay Demus Jr., G Jake Guidone, CB Corey Mayfield Jr. and OLB Kelle Sanders.

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland acquired K Dustin Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2025 seventh-rounder. The Browns also terminated the contract of G Wes Martin and placed G Drew Forbes on the reserve/non-football illness list.

Green Bay Packers

Veteran punter Pat O'Donnell was released after nine NFL seasons, eight with Chicago and one with Green Bay. The Packers will turn to rookie Daniel Whelan at the position.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams waived LB Kelechi Anyalebechi, WR Braxton Burmeister, DB Timarcus Davis, DB Tyon Davis, DB Vincent Gray, WR Tyler Hudson, DB Tanner Ingle, DB Jordan Jones, G Sean Maginn, WR Lance McCutcheon, TE Camren McDonald, TE Christian Sims and DT Taron Vincent. They also waived LB Ryan Smenda with an injury designation.

Miami Dolphins

Miami released T Geron Christian, WR Keke Coutee and LB A.J. Johnson. The team also waived LB Mitchell Agude, QB James Blackman, DT Josiah Bronson, DE Randy Charlton, WR Chris Coleman, LB Aubrey Miller II, LB Garrett Nelson, S Keidron Smith, T James Tunstall, DT Jaylen Twyman and DT Jamal Woods.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings waived DL Calvin Avery, CB Kalon Barnes, CB C.J. Coldon Jr., T Christian DiLauro, CB Jameson Houston, LB Wilson Huber, WR Garett Maag, RB Abram Smith, OL Josh Sokol, QB Jordan Ta'amu, TE Colin Thompson and T Jarrid Williams. LBs Jake Gervase and Tanner Vallejo were released, and CB Tay Gowan was waived with an injury designation.

New England Patriots

Trace McSorley, who made one start (six appearances) at quarterback for Arizona last season, was released, leaving Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and rookie Maalik Cunningham at the position in New England. The Patriots also released punter Corliss Waitman.

New York Giants

Guards Jack Anderson and Wyatt Davis and DB Zyon Gilbert were waived with an injury designation, while TE Chris Myarick was moved to injured reserve.

New York Jets

The Jets placed CB Jimmy Moreland on IR and released OL Greg Senat, LB Pita Taumoepenu and LB Nick Vigil.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles signed CB Isaiah Rodgers, who is suspended for at least the 2023 season due to a gambling policy violation. The team also waived DT Noah Elliss with an injury settlement.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh released OL Le'Raven Clark, OL William Dunkle, S Jalen Elliott, RB Darius Hagans, CB Lavert Hill, DL Manny Jones, QB Tanner Morgan, LB Tanner Muse, LB Toby Ndukwe and S Kenny Robinson.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee placed RB Hassan Haskins on injured reserve.

Washington Commanders

Washington placed T Braeden Daniels on injured reserve. The team also released WR Zion Bowens, LB Milo Eifler, CB DaMarcus Fields, LB Ferrod Gardner, S Joshua Kalu, WR Marcus Kemp, DT Isaiah Mack, DT Anthony Montalvo, T/G Aaron Montiero, RB Jaret Patterson, DE Joshua Pryor and CB D.J. Stirgus.

