Washington Commanders reportedly to hire 49ers' Adam Peters as general manager

  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Washington Commanders reportedly to hire 49ers' Adam Peters as general manager
Washington Commanders finished the regular season with four wins and 13 losses
The Washington Commanders are hiring San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters (44) as their new general manager, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Peters and Chicago Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham were the reported finalists after completing the first round of interviews on Wednesday.

Peters has been with the 49ers since 2017 following stints with the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos. He joined San Francisco as the vice president of player personnel and was promoted to assistant GM in 2021.

Working for general manager John Lynch, Peters helped the 49ers construct one of the NFL's most talented rosters. Recent highlights include selecting quarterback Brock Purdy with the last pick in the 2022 draft and acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey in an October 2022 trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The 49ers (12-5) earned the number one seed in the NFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs this year. The Commanders (4-13) were last in the NFC East and missed the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons.

The primary challenges for Peters will be hiring a new coach to replace Ron Rivera, who was fired on Monday by owner Josh Harris, and deciding whether 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell is the long-term answer at quarterback.

Martin Mayhew has been the Commanders' general manager for the past three seasons. His status with the organization has not been determined, according to NFL Network.

From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants

