American star skiier Mikaela Shiffrin off to rapid start in Soelden giant slalom opener

Mikaela Shiffrin (29) wasted no time in stamping her authority on the new World Cup ski season as she dominated the first run of the giant slalom event in Soelden on Saturday.

The American, wearing the number one bib, timed 1min 05.82sec, to finish 0.22sec ahead of Alice Robinson of New Zealand.

Italy's Federica Brignone, who has silver and bronze Olympic medals in the event, was third, 0.40sec behind Shiffrin.

The second run is scheduled for 13:00 CET.

Lara Gut-Behrami, last year's overall World Cup champion, pulled out before the start saying she did not feel "ready" to ski.

"I am sad, but it's the right decision," she told Eurosport.

Shiffrin had to sit out the end of the 2023-2024 season after damaging ligaments in a crash in January on the Cortina d'Ampezzo downhill course.

She said this week she would not race any World Cup downhills this season, focusing on more technical events as she aims to become the first racer to win 100 victories on the circuit -- she currently has 97.