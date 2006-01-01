Andrew Flintoff named as England Lions head coach

Andrew Flintoff has been part of the England coaching set-up in recent years

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff (46) has been appointed as the head coach of the second-tier England Lions team for the upcoming year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Saturday.

He will take charge in October, overseeing their tour of South Africa, followed by a red-ball series in Australia in January and a summer series against India A and Zimbabwe on home soil.

Flintoff, who was seriously injured while filming on the set of BBC's Top Gear show in December 2022, was part of England's white-ball coaching set-up, including the Twenty20 World Cup, where they lost to eventual champions India in the semi-finals.

He recently had a coaching stint with Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the best up-and-coming talent in the country and to help shape the future of the men's game," Flintoff said in a statement.

"The Lions programme has always been a vital stepping stone for players pushing for international success, and I'm honoured to be part of that journey."