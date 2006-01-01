Andy Murray among sporting icons set to feature in their final Olympic Games

Andy Murray will be hoping to bow out of tennis with another Olympic Games medal to his name

Andy Murray (37) is set to make his fifth and final appearance at the Olympic Games this summer – which other athletes might join him in bowing out at Paris 2024?

Here Flashscore looks at some of the global stars and Olympic legends we may not get to see at Los Angeles 2028.

Will Murray get the send-off he deserves?

Murray famously won gold in the men's singles at London 2012 by beating Roger Federer in straight sets in front of a packed Centre Court crowd, and four years later, he defended his title by beating Juan Martín del Potro in the final in Rio de Janeiro.

Murray also won a silver medal in London, pairing up with Laura Robson as the pair lost the mixed doubles final to Belarus' Victoria Azarenka and Max Mirnyi.

It's been a tough summer already for Murray, with doubt surrounding his recent participation in Wimbledon. He picked up an injury at Queen's that forced a race for fitness, and though he ultimately recovered in time to play alongside his brother Jamie, the pair lost their first men's doubles match.

A dream farewell in the mixed doubles was then cut short when his partner Emma Raducanu pulled out of the mixed doubles to focus on her singles tilt.

It means we aren't 100% how much of Murray we will see in Paris, but as things stand he has been confirmed as taking part in the singles as well as the doubles with Dan Evans.

However much he is able to compete at Rolland Garros, there is no doubt he won't play at the Olympics beyond that as Murray will be 41 by the time the tennis gets underway at LA28.

'I'm going to need all I have and more'

Murray is not the only tennis legend about to take part in their last Olympics - Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are also set to bow out in Paris.

Nadal's preparation has been hampered by similar injury woes to Murray, but given the tennis will be played at Roland Garros, you could never count out the Spaniard. Djokovic, on the other hand, will be looking to get past the hurt of losing the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz earlier this month.

Despite being on the verge of becoming the most successful male player in history, Djokovic is yet to win an Olympic Games gold. The bronze he won at Beijing 2008 represents the only medal he has won, despite having taken part at every Games since.

"Let's see how physically and mentally I'm going to feel. Hopefully I can find the right tennis because I'm going to need all I have and more to go to the final of the Olympic Games," Djokovic said after Wimbledon.

'Nobody's forcing me to do it'

Simon Biles was too young to compete at London 2012, but when Rio 2016 rolled around the gymnast more than hit the ground running. The American secured gold in Brazil in the all-around, team, vault, and floor exercises, and also won bronze on the balance beam.

So dominant was Biles in her early years, Team USA team-mate Aly Raisman said of her: "No one goes into this thinking they can beat Simone. I'm sure most people don't go into it thinking they can beat Usain Bolt either. So it's kind of the same thing."

Biles' response to the media when told about Raisman's comments showed her ambitions: "I'm not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I'm the first Simone Biles," she said.

However, Biles suffered from the mountain of expectation at Tokyo 2020, pulling out of most of her events due to the 'twisties', a psychological block that stops a gymnast from being able to execute the simplest of tasks in their field, like a golfer having the 'yips' or someone suffering from 'dartitis' at the oche.

Having considered retirement, Biles comes into Paris 2024 with renewed positivity.

“Nobody’s forcing me to do it,” she said. “I wake up every day and choose to grind in the gym and come out here and perform for myself. Just to remind myself that I can still do it, that’s my 'why'.”

While it’s strange to be talking about a person who is only 27 taking part in their last Games, Biles is the oldest US female gymnast since 1952. That fact compelled her to apologise to Raisman - three years her senior - for some tongue-in-cheek teasing during the pair's early days together.

“I definitely have to apologise to Aly for calling her grandma because, whew, I feel like I’m way older now,” Biles said with a laugh.

‘You’d do anything for your kids’

Tom Daley broke onto the diving scene in 2008 when he participated in Beijing as a 14-year-old. He was not able to win a medal there, but four years later, in London, he gave the home crowd a reason to celebrate when he won bronze in the individual platform event.

In Rio 2016 he won bronze in the synchronized platform with partner Daniel Goodfellow, and in the delayed Games in Tokyo he won bronze in the 10m individual platform as well as claiming his first Olympic gold medal, which he achieved in the synchronised 10m platform with Matty Lee.

Daley himself said he had planned to retire after winning the gold, but his young son convinced him to continue.

"I thought Tokyo was my last games," Daley told Sky Sports News this week.

"With a little bit of time and a bit of space, it made me really miss diving, that atmosphere, the team-mates and being able to travel and see my friends from around the world but it actually all came down to my son Robbie who wanted to see me dive again.

"When your kid says that they want you to do something, you'd do anything for your kids."

Salukvadze grants father’s dying wish

Daley is not the only one who was convinced by a family member to take part in Paris.

Georgia's shooting legend Nino Salukvadze first participated in an Olympic Games at Seoul 1988, winning gold in the 25-metre sporting pistol and silver in the 10-metre air pistol while representing the former Soviet Union. She continued to take part in every Olympic Games thereafter, culminating in her ninth Games at Tokyo 2020.

On the way she won bronze in the 10 metre air pistol at Beijing 2008, this time for Georgia, to complete her medal set, and even competed alongside her son Tsotne Machavariani at Rio 2016.

And when she takes her position in Paris this summer, she will become the first person in history to appear at 10 consecutive Olympic Games.

"Ten Olympiads - it's my whole life," Salukvadze said. "After the first Olympics, I couldn't even imagine I'd compete in 10 Olympics."

The 55-year-old says the last Olympics was supposed to be her final appearance, but the dying wish of her elderly father convinced her to give it one more go.

"After Tokyo, I'd decided to give up," she said. "But my father, who was 93, told me, 'There are only three years before Paris, and maybe you try to win the quota ...'

"I thought my father had never asked for anything and this might be his last request. So I gathered all my strength and agreed.

"Today, despite the fact that my father passed away, I am happy that I fulfilled this request."

LeBron returns after 12-year hiatus

In NBA terms, the LA Lakers’ LeBron James may well be the best to have ever played basketball. He made his NBA debut in 2003 at the age of 19, and since then has gone on to become the league’s top points-scorer of all time.

Such is his longevity; his son Bronny has now been drafted by the Lakers, and the pair are set to become the first-ever father-son duo to appear for the same team in a game.

"I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny," the older James said earlier this year.

This month, the Lakers legend signed a new two-year deal with the franchise and will enter his 22nd NBA season later in the year.

The 39-year-old appeared in his first Olympics at Athens 2004, in a team that also boasted Allen Iverson and Carmelo Anthony. However, things did not go to plan for the Americans, losing to Puerto Rico and Lithuania in the group stages and then to Argentina in the semi-finals.

They avenged their bronze-medal finish four years later in Beijing, with James, Anthony and Kobe Bryant leading the team to a gold medal - a feat they repeated in London 2012.

James has not appeared at a Games since then, and given he will be 43 when LA28 gets underway, it’s unlikely that he will be part of a USA team looking to win on home soil - though perhaps it opens the door for Bronny to continue the family’s Olympic legacy in the Lakers’ backyard.