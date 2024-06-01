Andy Murray considering playing Wimbledon doubles with brother Jamie

Andy Murray considering playing Wimbledon doubles with brother Jamie

The Murray brothers played together at the 2016 Rio Olympics
The Murray brothers played together at the 2016 Rio OlympicsReuters
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray (37) said he may play the men's doubles alongside brother Jamie at next month's Wimbledon Championships.

The Scot has won two Wimbledon singles titles, while his brother is a two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion.

The Murray brothers also played together at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and were a prolific partnership when Britain won the Davis Cup in 2015.

"I may play doubles at Wimbledon, yeah. I'm not 100% sure yet," Murray told reporters after he and Daniel Evans suffered a 7-6(6) 7-6(3) first-round loss to Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez at the French Open.

"My brother doesn't have a partner for Wimbledon currently. We have spoken a little bit about it. So may do that, but not 100% sure yet.

"(We will decide) ahead of time. I mean obviously Jamie could also get a good partner, as well. We'll see what happens, but yeah, we'll probably decide in the next few days."

TennisMurray Andy
