  Argentina keep Olympic football hopes alive with battling victory over Iraq

Lucas Beltran (centre) fights for the ball with Iraq's defender Hussein Amer (right)
Lucas Beltran (centre) fights for the ball with Iraq's defender Hussein Amer (right)AFP
Argentina managed to hold off a spirited Iraq side in a hard-fought 3-1 victory at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, to keep their hopes of making the knockout stage of the Olympics alive.

Looking to bounce back from the controversial defeat to Morocco in their opening game, Argentina tried to take control of the game against an Iraq side who sat top of the Group B and were dreaming of making the Olympic knockout stage for the first time since Athens in 2004.

La Albiceleste were quick to take the lead, as Julian Alvarez set up Thiago Almada, who fired a strong effort past Hussein Hassan in the Iraq net.

Despite grabbing the early lead, the South Americans struggled to create more clear chances as they continued to probe the opposition half, with Alvarez being a focal point in their attack.

As HT approached, Almada nearly doubled his side's lead, finding himself on the end of some neat passing down the left wing, only for his shot across the face of goal to go just wide of the mark.

Iraq pushed for an equaliser prior to the interval, which they found in added time, with Aymen Hussein heading Ahmed Maknazi's cross down to the bottom right of Geronimo Rulli’s goal.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

That momentum seemed to carry into the second half, as Iraq came out with a lot more energy than in the first. This didn’t stop Javier Mascherano’s men from continuing where they left off, swiftly restoring their lead.

Kevin Zenon received the ball in acres of space on the left flank, with the Boca Juniors winger curving his cross towards the edge of the six-yard box where substitute Luciano Gondou was waiting to head past Hassan.

That goal killed off any momentum Iraq had, suddenly finding themselves under increased pressure as their opponents refused to give them another avenue into the game.

Argentina extended their lead with five minutes left when following another fine passage of passing play from the Argentine attack, Enzo Fernandez placed his effort from 20 yards out into the bottom left of Hassan’s goal.

The win leapfrogs Argentina above Iraq into second place in Group B, as they look to avoid being knocked out of the Olympics at the group stage for the third time in a row. Meanwhile, Iraq will take on Morocco knowing that victory will guarantee their passage into the next round.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Thiago Almada (Argentina)

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Check out all the match stats here.

