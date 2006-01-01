Armand Duplantis misses world record but on track for Olympic title defence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Armand Duplantis misses world record but on track for Olympic title defence

Armand Duplantis misses world record but on track for Olympic title defence

Duplantis had three failed attempts at 6.25 metres
Duplantis had three failed attempts at 6.25 metresReuters
Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis (24) secured victory at the Paris Diamond League meet with his first attempt on Sunday and while he failed to break his own world record he said his preparations for the Paris Games are on the right track.

The Swede, who broke the world record for the eighth time with a vault of 6.24 metres in April's Xiamen Diamond League meet, cleared 6.00 with his first attempt. His closest challenger, American Sam Kendricks, cleared 5.95.

Duplantis had three failed attempts at 6.25, though conditions did not help.

"I like where things are at and I know that I can be just even that much a little better for the Olympics in a month," Duplantis said.

Asked if the windy weather was a factor he said: "I just probably needed a tiny bit more grip a little bit more depth. It's very difficult and it demands for me to be pretty much perfect to make a world record.

"I'm going to go back to Stockholm and do some training and then if I'm able to take care of business and win the Olympics in a month then it's going to be a lot of wine and all that good stuff that you can get here in Paris."

Mentions
AthleticsDuplantis ArmandOlympic Games
Related Articles
Algeria hoping 'home Games' can make up for Tokyo disappointment
Athletes who are 'human rights defenders' need protection, says UN human rights chief
Lyles & McLaughlin-Levrone lead US Olympic team after impressive trials
Show more
Athletics
Ukraine's Mahuchikh breaks 1987 women's high jump world record
Shericka Jackson completes sprint double at Jamaican Olympic trials
Noah Lyles wins 200m in world leading time to set up Olympic double bid
Noah Lyles wins 100m at US trials to qualify for Paris Olympics
Faith Kipyegon targets double gold at Paris Olympics
Some Russians make the cut for Paris Olympics but others fail vetting process
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille bid for Greenwood, Roma close to signing Le Fee
Paolini reaches Wimbledon quarters after tearful Keys retires injured
Emma Navarro turfs out Coco Gauff from Wimbledon following all-American duel
Dimitrov injury sends Medvedev through to Wimbledon quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings