Atalanta and Juventus draw blanks in Serie A stalemate

Atalanta sit fifth after the draw with fourth-placed Juventus
AFP
Atalanta kept a fourth consecutive clean sheet at home and held Juventus to a 0-0 draw at Gewiss Stadium in a game of few clear cut chances.

Both sides kept things tight in the opening stages, and a cagey battle for possession meant that early chances were few and far between. Atalanta eventually controlled the play for a sustained period, and patiently waited for an opening, which led to Davide Zappacosta controlling in the area and dragging his shot just wide of the post.

Juventus regained their composure, and started to ask questions of a stingy Atalanta defence that had kept six consecutive home clean sheets in all competitions prior to kick-off.

Nicolo Fagioli was first to test Juan Musso with a curling effort that the Nerazzurri goalkeeper palmed to safety. Moise Kean then looked to make an impression on his first start of the campaign, and stung Musso’s palms with a testing 20-yard strike.

And a similarly guarded second half followed suit, though Atalanta nearly gifted Juventus the opener, when a defensive mix-up allowed Federico Chiesa to seize on a loose ball and drive towards goal. The striker unleashed a rising shot that Musso repelled.

In the closing stages, Atalanta substitute Luis Muriel almost produced the magic spark with a thunderous 25-yeard free-kick that was heading into the top coroner, until a full-stretch Wojciech Szczesny tipped the strike onto the crossbar.

Despite having most of the ball late on, Atalanta couldn’t fashion another clear cut chance, but Gian Piero Gasperini will be confident after Nerazzurri extended their four-match unbeaten run without conceding.

Meanwhile, given the absence of key forward players Arkadiusz Milik and Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus may feel pleased with a point and a clean sheet on the road. They have now suffered just one defeat from seven Serie A matches this season, giving Massimiliano Allegri a solid foundation to work with from here.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Juan Musso (Atalanta)

Check out all the stats from the game with Flashscore.

