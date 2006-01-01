Diamond League announce London date as part of unprecedented 2025 season

Diamond League organisers have already raised the prize money on offer for next season, partly in response to the purses announced by the four-meeting Grand Slam Track series backed by Olympic legend Michael Johnson.
Johnson has promised to bring together "the best of the best" in head-to-head clashes and Grand Slam Track has already signed up a number of champions from the Paris Olympics including women's 400m hurdles winner Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.
The 15-meeting Diamond League has increased its prize money to $9.24 million (£6.97m) in 2025, while Grand Slam Track says it will have a prize fund of $12.6 million (£9.5m).
The Diamond League season culminates in a two-day final in Zurich on August 27-28.
2025 Diamond League calendar
April 26: Xiamen
May 3: Shanghai/Suzhou
May 16: Doha
May 25: Rabat
June 6: Rome
June 12: Oslo
June 15: Stockholm
June 20: Paris
July 5: Eugene
July 11: Monaco
July 19: London
August 16: Silesia
August 20: Lausanne
August 22: Brussels
August 27-28: Zurich (final)