Diamond League announce London date as part of unprecedented 2025 season

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrates after winning the women's 400m hurdles at the Olympic Games Paris 2024

The 2025 Diamond League series will begin in Xiamen on April 26, and will visit London on July 19, organisers said Wednesday, in a season in which it faces a challenge from a lucrative new US format.

Diamond League organisers have already raised the prize money on offer for next season, partly in response to the purses announced by the four-meeting Grand Slam Track series backed by Olympic legend Michael Johnson.

Johnson has promised to bring together "the best of the best" in head-to-head clashes and Grand Slam Track has already signed up a number of champions from the Paris Olympics including women's 400m hurdles winner Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

The 15-meeting Diamond League has increased its prize money to $9.24 million (£6.97m) in 2025, while Grand Slam Track says it will have a prize fund of $12.6 million (£9.5m).

The Diamond League season culminates in a two-day final in Zurich on August 27-28.

2025 Diamond League calendar

April 26: Xiamen

May 3: Shanghai/Suzhou

May 16: Doha

May 25: Rabat

June 6: Rome

June 12: Oslo

June 15: Stockholm

June 20: Paris

July 5: Eugene

July 11: Monaco

July 19: London

August 16: Silesia

August 20: Lausanne

August 22: Brussels

August 27-28: Zurich (final)