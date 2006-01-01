Advertisement
Diamond League announce London date as part of unprecedented 2025 season

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrates after winning the women's 400m hurdles at the Olympic Games Paris 2024
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrates after winning the women's 400m hurdles at the Olympic Games Paris 2024AGENCE KMSP / KMSP / KMSP via AFP
The 2025 Diamond League series will begin in Xiamen on April 26, and will visit London on July 19, organisers said Wednesday, in a season in which it faces a challenge from a lucrative new US format.

Diamond League organisers have already raised the prize money on offer for next season, partly in response to the purses announced by the four-meeting Grand Slam Track series backed by Olympic legend Michael Johnson.

Johnson has promised to bring together "the best of the best" in head-to-head clashes and Grand Slam Track has already signed up a number of champions from the Paris Olympics including women's 400m hurdles winner Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

The 15-meeting Diamond League has increased its prize money to $9.24 million (£6.97m) in 2025, while Grand Slam Track says it will have a prize fund of $12.6 million (£9.5m).

The Diamond League season culminates in a two-day final in Zurich on August 27-28.

2025 Diamond League calendar

April 26: Xiamen

May 3: Shanghai/Suzhou

May 16: Doha

May 25: Rabat

June 6: Rome

June 12: Oslo

June 15: Stockholm

June 20: Paris

July 5: Eugene

July 11: Monaco

July 19: London

August 16: Silesia

August 20: Lausanne

August 22: Brussels

August 27-28: Zurich (final)

