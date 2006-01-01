Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Diamond League
  4. Richardson edges Alfred in Zurich 100m to avenge Olympic final result

Richardson edges Alfred in Zurich 100m to avenge Olympic final result

Richardson ran the 100m in 10.84 seconds in Zurich
Richardson ran the 100m in 10.84 seconds in ZurichFabrice Coffrini / AFP
World champion Sha'Carri Richardson (24) went some way to avenging her Olympic defeat by Julien Alfred (23) by reversing the tables in the 100m at the Diamond League meet in Zurich on Thursday.

Richardson headed into the final 20 metres at the Letzigrund Stadium in third behind Saint Lucia's Olympic champion Alfred and Britain's Dina Asher-Smith.

But the American stayed strong and focused on the line, producing a savage dip for first place in 10.84 seconds, 0.04sec ahead of Alfred.

"I am training and executing because I know the race is not going to take care of itself," said Richardson.

Asher-Smith, who failed to make the 100m final in the French capital, rounded out the podium in 10.89sec.

Alfred had no complaints about the result, saying the race "felt good."

"I am just having fun. I am trying to finish strong. I really have not had the chance to take my medal in," she said.

"After Paris I went back to Texas, did some training. It has been up and down, I am still working on the fine-tuning."

Alfred's gold in Paris was the first-ever Olympic medal of any colour for her tiny Caribbean island homeland.

And she said she was now looking to the Diamond League finals in Brussels next week and then returning home for some proper celebrations.

"In Brussels, I will not run the double, just the 100m," she said.

"My aim is nothing in particular, just to finish strong. I am looking forward to going to Saint Lucia, just to celebrate with my country."

Mentions
AthleticsSha’Carri RichardsonDiamond LeagueOlympic Games
Related Articles
Ugandan Olympic runner Cheptegei dies after being set on fire by boyfriend
Updated
Olympic flag arrival kicks off 2028 'pressure' for Los Angeles
Lyles and Hassan bookend fabulous Paris programme of Olympic athletics
Show more
Athletics
Mondo Duplantis beats Karsten Warholm in exhibition 100m sprint
Zambia to take part in Paris Paralympic Games despite missing opening ceremony
Armand Duplantis sets new pole vault world record at Silesia Diamond League
Jakob Ingebrigtsen smashes Daniel Komen's decades old 3000m world record
Olympic 800m champion Hodgkinson to miss rest of 2024 through injury
Duplantis soars to another Diamond League win two weeks after Olympic world record
Most Read
Daniil Medvedev enjoying Jannik Sinner rivalry despite another loss
Cole Palmer left out of Chelsea's European squad to manage minutes
Ballon d'Or nominees: Messi missing as Spain and England stars dominate
UEFA Nations League: Seven matches you don't want to miss this international break

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings