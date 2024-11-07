ATP roundup: Bonzi stuns Ruud in Metz, Norrie and Shapovalov seal wins
Bonzi saved the only break point he faced and wound up with a 32-16 edge in winners. He moves on to an all-French quarter-final against Quentin Halys, who beat another Frenchman, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round.
Great Britain's Cameron Norrie got past France's Luca Van Assche 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, and Belgium's Zizou Bergs topped France's Hugo Gaston 6-4, 7-5. China's Yunchaokete Bu downed the Netherlands' Jesper De Jong 6-4, 7-6(1).
Belgrade Open
Canada's Denis Shapovalov pulled off a second-round upset in Belgrade, Serbia, eliminating fifth-seeded Nuno Borges of Portugal 6-2, 6-4.
Shapovalov won 91% of his first-serve points (31 of 34) and finished with a 9-1 advantage in aces. He earned a quarter-final clash with Australia's Christopher O'Connell, a 6-3, 6-1 victor against Germany's Daniel Altmaier.
Third-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina 6-4, 6-4 rolled past Russia's Roman Safiullin. Serbia's Laslo Djere downed Croatia's Duje Ajdukovic 6-1, 7-6(8), and Hungary's Fabian Marozsan defeated Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 7-5.