  3. ATP roundup: Bonzi stuns Ruud in Metz, Norrie and Shapovalov seal wins

Reuters
Bonzi sailed through in Metz
Bonzi sailed through in MetzREUTERS / Cathrin Mueller
France's Benjamin Bonzi (28) won 33 of his 39 first-serve points en route to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over second-seeded Casper Ruud (25) of Norway on Wednesday in the second round of the Moselle Open in Metz, France.

Bonzi saved the only break point he faced and wound up with a 32-16 edge in winners. He moves on to an all-French quarter-final against Quentin Halys, who beat another Frenchman, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round.

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie got past France's Luca Van Assche 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, and Belgium's Zizou Bergs topped France's Hugo Gaston 6-4, 7-5. China's Yunchaokete Bu downed the Netherlands' Jesper De Jong 6-4, 7-6(1).

Belgrade Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov pulled off a second-round upset in Belgrade, Serbia, eliminating fifth-seeded Nuno Borges of Portugal 6-2, 6-4.

Shapovalov won 91% of his first-serve points (31 of 34) and finished with a 9-1 advantage in aces. He earned a quarter-final clash with Australia's Christopher O'Connell, a 6-3, 6-1 victor against Germany's Daniel Altmaier.

Third-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina 6-4, 6-4 rolled past Russia's Roman Safiullin. Serbia's Laslo Djere downed Croatia's Duje Ajdukovic 6-1, 7-6(8), and Hungary's Fabian Marozsan defeated Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 7-5.

