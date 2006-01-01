Advertisement
  3. ATP roundup: Francisco Cerundolo pulls off upset for Team World at Laver Cup

ATP roundup: Francisco Cerundolo pulls off upset for Team World at Laver Cup

Cerundolo gave Team World the perfect start
Team Europe and Team World are tied on two after one day of the Laver Cup after play opened Friday in Berlin.

Team World's Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina upset Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-4. Cerundolo, ranked No. 31 in the world, won in 97 minutes and fired 16 winners to improve to 4-3 all-time against the No. 9 Ruud.

Team Europe's Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece got his side even with a 6-1, 6-4 victory in 81 minutes over Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia.

Later in the day, Team Europe's Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria edged Chile's Alejandro Tabilo 7-6(4), 7-6(2). But a pair of Americans got Team World back even in doubles, as Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton edged Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and German Alexander Zverev 7-6(5), 6-4. Fritz and Shelton combined for eight aces, saved four of five break points and converted both their opportunities to break Alcaraz and Zverev.

Hangzhou Open

China's Bu Yunchaokete upset second-seeded Karen Khachanov 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-3 to reach his first ATP Tour quarter-final.

The home country favorite, Yunchaokete converted three of five break-point opportunities and recorded 34 winners and 13 aces. Russia's Khachanov fired 18 aces and 35 winners but also had more unforced errors, 38-33.

Fourth-seed Brandon Nakashima saved two match points in knocking off Hong Kong qualifier Chak Lam Coleman Wong 6-7(7), 7-6(4), 6-1. Nakashima will play in the quarter-finals against Australia's Rinky Hijikata, who advanced after Hungary's Fabian Marozsan withdrew because of illness.

Mikhail Kukushkin defeated fellow Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenko 6-7, 7-6(3).

Chengdu Open

Yannick Hanfmann of Germany ousted seventh-seeded Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the second round in China.

France's Mpetshi Perricard had more aces (22-8) and winners (32-26) but also more unforced errors (27-16). Hanfmann converted two of six break-point opportunities.

Third-seeded Nicolas Jarry of Chile outlasted Slovakia's Lukas Klein 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4, and fourth-seeded Pedro Martinez Portero of Spain captured a 6-3, 6-4 win over Australia's Aleksander Vukic. Russian qualifier Alibek Kachmazov downed Japan's Taro Daniel 7-6(1), 6-1.

