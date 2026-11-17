Josh Sinn has been suspended for six matches after placing a total of $195 in bets on AFL matches, escaping further sanction after not being found guilty of using inside information.

The AFL found that Sinn placed four bets whilst injured during April and May in 2026, including one game involving Port Adelaide.

The bets, which totalled almost $200, were all unsuccessful, and the Integrity Unit found no evidence of Sinn using any inside information to influence the bets placed.

He has been suspended for the first six rounds of the 2027 AFL season, but remains eligible for pre-season matches at both AFL and SANFL level as well as SANFL matches in the same weekend as Rounds 5 and 6 of the AFL to ensure he is physically conditioned for a potential return in Round 7.

Sinn has accepted the sanction and agreed to additional gambling harm training.

“I knew the rules, I broke them, and I take full responsibility for that.” Sinn said in a club statement on Tuesday.

“I want to apologise to my family, who have stood by me. I also apologise to my teammates, coaches and everyone at the Port Adelaide Football Club, to our members and supporters, and to the wider football community.

“They are entitled to expect more from me, and I let them down. I’m going to work hard to learn from this and strive to win back the trust and respect of my teammates, coaches, staff and supporters.”

AFL COO Tom Harley said the heavy sanction handed down to Sinn was "fundamental to protecting the integrity of the competition and maintaining confidence in our game".

“Players know they cannot bet on AFL matches. Betting on a match involving your own club and teammates is particularly serious and, in this case, materially increased the sanction," Harley added.

“Josh has admitted the conduct, accepted responsibility and expressed remorse. We have also taken into account that he did not play in any of the matches involved and was not found to have used inside information.

“But the fundamental principle is clear. Players cannot bet on AFL football, and breaches of that rule must have meaningful consequences."