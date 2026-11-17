Littler edged by Zonneveld on Grand Slam of Darts third night

Luke Littler was beaten 5-4 by Niels Zonneveld on night three of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton, but still progressed to the last 16 to keep his bid for a third consecutive title on track.

The world number one had already secured qualification after taking the three legs he needed to reach the knockout stage. He advanced despite the loss thanks to a superior leg difference.

Littler had started strongly, racing into a 3-1 lead before Zonneveld fought back to claim a notable victory. The Dutchman also inflicted Littler’s only defeat on the European Tour in 2026 and ended a 15-match winning streak for the 19-year-old in the West Midlands.

Littler produced a spectacular 150 checkout, featuring three bullseyes, to set up a thrilling finish, but Zonneveld held his nerve. The Englishman averaged 104.36 in defeat.

“I’m not afraid of anyone and I think tonight proved that,” said Zonneveld, who finished second in Group A ahead of Beau Greaves on legs won.

“I already knew I could beat Luke because I’ve beaten him before on the European Tour, but this is a great win for myself.

“I just wanted to win the game. Fair play to Luke and fair play to Beau. It was a really tough group and I think we all did a really good job.”

Littler will face Jermaine Wattimena in the last 16, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Elsewhere, three-time champion Gerwyn Price also progressed, setting up a meeting with Ryan Searle. Cameron Menzies produced a series of big finishes to eliminate Stephen Bunting, averaging 103.39 in a 5-2 victory.

The remaining groups will conclude on Tuesday, with former champion Luke Humphries, Dutch pair Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen, James Wade and Nathan Aspinall among those in action.

Results

Jermaine Wattimena 5-4 Alan Soutar

Ryan Searle 5-1 Andrew Gilding

Rob Cross 5-1 Anton Ostlund

Kevin Doets 5-1 Tommy Morris

Gerwyn Price 5-2 Sebastian Bialecki

Luke Littler 4-5 Niels Zonneveld

Stephen Bunting 2-5 Cameron Menzies

Wessel Nijman 3-5 Niko Springer