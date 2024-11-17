Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Slovenia score late on to spoil Austria's Nations League promotion party

Slovenia score late on to spoil Austria's Nations League promotion party

Adam Clancy
Marko Arnautovic and Slovenia defender Jaka Bijol vie for the ball
Marko Arnautovic and Slovenia defender Jaka Bijol vie for the ball Joe Klamar / AFP
Austria had to settle for a play-off spot in their quest to qualify for League A of the UEFA Nations League (UNL) after they were pegged back to a 1-1 draw against Slovenia in Vienna, ending a run of five successive home victories.

The hosts were completely dominant in the first half, and their first real chance fell to Konrad Laimer inside the opening 15 minutes, as he drove through on goal before unleashing a shot that was spilt by Jan Oblak.

They eventually found the breakthrough before the half-hour mark as Romano Schmid latched onto Christoph Baumgartner’s through ball before calmly slotting into the bottom corner. Austria could have added to their lead before the break as Baumgartner himself was denied by Oblak from close range before Marcel Sabitzer turned and struck the side-netting.

The Borussia Dortmund man had a similar opportunity right at the start of the second half, but after a nice turn in the area, he could only place the ball just wide of the post.

Austria were relentless in the early stages, as Baumgartner curled just wide from distance before Sabitzer’s volley also trickled past the post. Benjamin Sesko, who scored five of Slovenia’s six UNL goals before this evening’s clash, was largely kept quiet all game but did try to bulldoze his way through only for his effort to be well-blocked by the covering defender.

Austria - Slovenia player ratings
Austria - Slovenia player ratingsFlashscore

Austria had only conceded after the break only once in their previous nine home matches, but despite dominating the majority of the match, Slovenia managed to find an equaliser with just nine minutes to go.

Zan Karnicnik had a rare opportunity to get forward and picked out Adam Gnezda Cerin from the right-hand side, who hit his shot into the ground as it bobbled over Patrick Pentz and stunned the home faithful.

It was a killer blow for the hosts after Norway beat Kazakhstan to leapfrog them into top spot and secure automatic promotion to League A, and while Slovenia are still yet to beat Austria since 1999, they will feel proud to steal a point in such a tough ground.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Adam Gnezda Cerin (Slovenia)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueSloveniaAustria
Related Articles
Weghorst criticised for goal celebration soon after collapse of Hungary coach
Netherlands' Nations League hopes given boost by returning De Jong
Hungary coach Adam Szalai 'fine' after collapsing during Netherlands match
Show more
Football
Carsley hands over in style to England's new boss Tuchel after Ireland rout
Mahrez in amongst the goals as Algeria finish qualifiers in style
Erling Haaland nets hat-trick as five-star Norway thrash Kazakhstan
Five-star England thrash 10-man Ireland to earn Nations League promotion
Greece miss out on automatic Nations League promotion despite win in Finland
Poland's Zielinski defends decision to take picture with Ronaldo following Portugal defeat
'You never know what to expect here': Lukas Budinsky on football in Kazakhstan
Neymar reportedly closing in on move back to boyhood club Santos
Most Read
Hungary coach Szalai stable after collapse during Netherlands Nations League match
Weghorst criticised for goal celebration soon after collapse of Hungary coach
Four more countries book AFCON 2025 finals berths, Ghana & Kenya eliminated
Netherlands' Van Dijk praises Hungary for continuing match despite Szalai falling ill

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings