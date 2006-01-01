Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. F1 title challenger Norris out of Azerbaijan GP qualifying in first phase

It was Norris' first elimination at the first hurdle since Las Vegas last November
McLaren's Formula 1 title challenger Lando Norris (24) failed to make it out of the first phase of qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday and was set to start Sunday's race in 17th place.

The Briton missed out after a yellow flag warning meant he had to slow on his final attempt to get out of the bottom five.

"Everyone did their second laps and I didn't," Norris told Sky Sports television. "It was unlucky, that's all. I had to lift.

"There's a long race ahead, we have some good tyres in the bank, I'm still hopeful we can get a good result. I think the car is quick. Bit frustrating, but nothing I can do."

It was the Briton's first elimination at the first hurdle since Las Vegas last November when he started 16th and then retired in the race.

Norris is second in the championship but 62 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The run-up to the race weekend has been dominated by talk of potential team orders at McLaren and Norris being helped by Australian teammate Oscar Piastri, who went through to the second phase.

Mentions
