Carlos Sainz opens up on stress over move from Ferrari

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. British Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Carlos Sainz opens up on stress over move from Ferrari

Carlos Sainz opens up on stress over move from Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) speaks to the press at the Silverstone circuit
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) speaks to the press at the Silverstone circuit AFP
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (29) said on Thursday that he is suffering from stress caused by the time-consuming task of finding a team for next season.

The Spaniard, who will be replaced at Ferrari by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton next year, said it was difficult to relax, but that he was not allowing the workload to distract him during race weekends.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, the third event in a triple-header of three races on successive weekends, he explained how difficult his position has been.

"Mondays to Thursdays, before I arrive at a track, there are a lot of phone calls, a lot of time spent on the phone, meetings with my management team, but also with the teams that I'm talking to - trying to understand and trying to have a full picture of the situation," he said.

"It's quite stressful and time-consuming. Instead of being able to fully disconnect and re-charge, my mind is still somewhere else thinking about my future and wondering what it will be.

"So, it's not an ideal situation. At the same time, when I arrive on Thursday, I feel like I'm able to perform as soon as I get into an engineering meeting.

"As soon as I put the helmet on I feel 100 per cent in the car. The Austria weekend proved I'm still at a very high level, delivering one of my best seasons.

"But as I've always said, I'm not going to be a hypocrite - I believe there's always more performance in having a stable contract situation than being where I'm at now."

Sainz has been linked to Alpine, Williams and Sauber, who will become Audi in 2026 with the change of regulations.

"What I have thought about is not to judge the move in the short term, or in the next few races or for next year," said Sainz.

"You always need to see and analyse with perspective in mind - was this the right move for Carlos in five years or not?

"That's why I'm going to take all the time possible that I can to make such an important decision because it involves the outcome of the next few years of my life. I think it's valid for me to give myself the time."

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportSainz Carlos Jr.British Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1
Related Articles
Verstappen hoping to avoid repeat of 2021 nightmare in duel with Norris
Gloves off for next round of Lando Norris vs Max Verstappen at Silverstone
George Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix after Verstappen and Norris collide
Show more
Auto racing
Lando Norris backs down in row with Max Verstappen following Austrian GP
British teen Oliver Bearman signs for Haas Formula 1 team for 2025
Former Mercedes F1 engine chief Andy Cowell joins Aston Martin
Three things we learned from the Austrian Grand Prix
George Russell hails 'incredible' Austria win after Max Verstappen in late collision
Oscar Piastri angered by 'embarrassing' Austrian GP grid drop
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: De Bruyne linked with Saudi move, Ten Hag signs Man Utd extension
EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end
Must Watch EURO 2024 Quarter-Final Matches: EURO 2024 Predictions
Lionel Messi a doubt for Argentina ahead of Copa América quarter-final with Ecuador

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings