  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Alpine F1 boss Bruno Famin to leave in August after tricky season

Alpine F1 boss Bruno Famin to leave in August after tricky season

Famin is leaving Alpine
Famin is leaving AlpineAFP
The Alpine Formula 1 team announced Friday that team principal Bruno Famin will leave his post at the end of August.

Frenchman Famin will remain in charge of all other motorsport activities of the Renault Group - which owns Alpine.

"I will leave my role as team principal at the end of August to devote myself entirely from September 1 to activities in Viry-Chatillon (the French town where Renault's other activities are based)", said Famin during a press conference.

"A new Team Principal will be announced in due course," a team statement said.

Famin was initially placed in charge on an interim period, after the departure of previous team boss Otmar Szafnauer at last year's Belgian Grand Prix, and was confirmed as team principal before the start of the current season.

Alpine recruited Flavio Briatore as executive advisor in June to help turn their fortunes around after a difficult start to the season.

Alpine are eighth of ten in the constructor standings, while team driver Pierre Gasly is 15th in the driver standings.

The next Grand Prix of 2024 campaign takes place on Sunday in Belgium.

Formula 1
