  Norris leads McLaren one-two in Belgium practice, Verstappen to suffer engine penalty

Updated
McLaren's Lando Norris ahead of practice
McLaren's Lando Norris ahead of practice
Lando Norris (24) was fastest in Friday's practice at the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri (23), with Red Bull's Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen (26), who will face a 10-place grid penalty, in third.

Red Bull decided to suffer the punishment for taking on a fifth engine at Spa where overtaking is easier than other circuits, and where the three-time champion won from 14th on the grid two years ago.

Verstappen, without a win in three races, will have his work cut out this time however, with McLaren bringing their Hungarian form to Belgium after Piastri won his first F1 GP last weekend, ahead of Norris.

That win may have been overshadowed slightly by Norris' delay in accepting team orders to allow Piastri to retake the lead, but the pair have clearly put that behind them, and Norris posted the fastest time of one minute and 42.260 seconds.

Norris, second in the drivers' championship, was eighth fastest in the first practice session but overtook his teammate's impressive time in the second session to finish 0.215 seconds ahead of Piastri.

Verstappen posted the fastest time, one minute and 43.372 seconds, in the earlier session, but ended the day just behind Piastri and 0.217 seconds adrift of Norris.

Ferrari improved their standings in the second practice, with Charles Leclerc moving from sixth to fourth and Carlos Sainz up from ninth to fifth, which came at the expense of Mercedes pairing George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Russell dropped from fourth to sixth with Hamilton, who has won the Belgian GP four times, falling to 10th from fifth in the first session, 1.259 seconds behind Norris.

Esteban Ocon, who will drive for Haas next season, had significant issues with his Alpine car, where a suspected water leak saw him complete just one lap before abandoning the first practice, but he finished the day with the seventh fastest time.

Kevin Magnussen of Haas, still without a drive for next year, posted the eighth fastest time while Sergio Perez continues to struggle for Red Bull, and ended the day in ninth, over one second slower than Verstappen and 1.244 off Norris.

The rain stayed away on Friday but is expected to fall on Saturday at Spa for the final practice session and qualification. RB's Yuki Tsunoda will start at the back of the grid on Sunday after his engine penalty.

Auto racingBelgian Grand Prix Formula 1Verstappen MaxPiastri OscarTsunoda YukiAlbon AlexanderHamilton LewisLeclerc CharlesPerez SergioRussell GeorgeNorris LandoOcon EstebanSainz Carlos Jr.Magnussen KevinStroll LanceMotorsportFormula 1
