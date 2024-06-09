Red Bull's Verstappen wins rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix with Norris in second

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Red Bull's Verstappen wins rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix with Norris in second

Red Bull's Verstappen wins rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix with Norris in second

Updated
Verstappen sealed his sixth victory from nine races this season
Verstappen sealed his sixth victory from nine races this seasonReuters
Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen (26) completed a Canadian Grand Prix hat-trick of victories on a wet, wild and tricky Sunday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Verstappen, who started on the front row alongside Mercedes pole-sitter George Russell, stayed clear of trouble on a day of constantly changing conditions, snatching the lead from McLaren's Lando Norris on the final pit stops.

The Dutchman then grimly hung on to claim his sixth victory from nine races this season and the 60th of his Formula One career.

It was another brilliant drive from Verstappen who dealt with a track switching back-and-forth from wet to dry, pit stop battles and challenges from McLaren and Mercedes while wrestling with his Red Bull's suspension.

After Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Williams's Alex Albon came together, bringing out the safety car for a second time, Verstappen pulled away on the restart and finished 3.879 seconds ahead of Norris, while Russell won a nail-biting last-laps duel with teammate Lewis Hamilton to complete the podium.

"Not easy but we did it," said Verstappen over the team radio. "We had to be on top of our calls and I think, as a team, it went really well today.

"I think we pitted at the right time and of course, the safety car worked out nicely for us but even after that I think we were managing the gaps quite well.

"I love it, that was a lot of fun. Those kind of races you need them once in a while."

The win will certainly provide a confidence boost at Red Bull which has recently seen challenges to the team's once unquestioned dominance.

In the three races before Canada, Red Bull had managed one win as the battle for the drivers' and constructors' titles tightened.

But the team returns to Europe back in control of both, with Verstappen opening up a 56-point advantage over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the top of the drivers' standings while Red Bull moved 49 clear of Ferrari for the constructors' crown.

First season podium for Mercedes

Both Ferraris failed to finish on Sunday, with Sainz losing control of his car on the wet track and hitting the barrier while Leclerc retired after struggling with an engine issue.

"I knew I had to score big so the other teams don't catch up a lot," said Verstappen, who accounted for all the Red Bull points after Mexican teammate Sergio Perez retired.

"I do think at the end of the day as long as you keep winning, you score 25 points, even if the others finish P2, P3, you don't really lose too much and can kind of afford these one-offs."

Mercedes head to Barcelona for the next grand prix on June 23rd with growing confidence following a stellar qualifying effort that translated into third and fourth-place results.

The podium was the first of the season for both Mercedes and Russell, who was spurred to the finish line by teammate Hamilton, a seven-time winner in Canada.

McLaren, who have now had a driver on the podium in each of the last five races, also leave Canada with a good points haul with Norris second and young Australian Oscar Piastri fifth.

Aston Martin, owned by Canadian billionaire Laurence Stroll, gave the flag-waving home crowd something to cheer with both cars scoring points.

Spanish double world champion Fernando Alonso took sixth place ahead of Lance Stroll, who grew up in Montreal and had his best result at this home race, finishing seventh.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who came under attack from former champion Jacques Villeneuve in Montreal over a lack of good results, answered his critics by scoring points for RB with eighth place.

Alpine grabbed the remaining points with Pierre Gasly taking ninth and Esteban Ocon, who was informed by the Renault-owned outfit last week that they would not be renewing his contract next season, 10th.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportFormula 1Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1Verstappen MaxNorris LandoRussell GeorgeRed BullHamilton LewisAlbon AlexanderSainz Carlos Jr.Leclerc CharlesPerez SergioAlonso FernandoGasly PierreOcon EstebanPiastri OscarRicciardo DanielStroll Lance
Related Articles
Mercedes' Russell edges Red Bull's Verstappen to Canadian Grand Prix pole
Hamilton fastest in final practice for Canadian Grand Prix, Verstappen second
Fernando Alonso on top after wet and wild practice at Canada Grand Prix
Show more
Auto racing
Mercedes tell Sainz they're focusing on Antonelli in search for Hamilton replacement
Max Verstappen calls for sharper work and faster car in Canada
'I won't give them the time of day,' says Ricciardo of Villeneuve's harsh criticism
Yuki Tsunoda staying with Red Bull's RB Formula 1 team for 2025 season
Vowles sold on Sainz as Williams and Audi battle for the Spaniard's signature
With Perez signed, Verstappen and Red Bull look for Canada reset
Most Read
Double disappointment for Paolini as Gauff and Siniakova clinch French Open title
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins five-setter against Zverev to become French Open champion
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz attracting attention in Spain, interest in Lukaku building
Alcaraz wins maiden French Open title after edging five-set epic against Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings