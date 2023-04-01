Aston Martin to keep the upgrades coming rather than turning their attention to 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Aston Martin to keep the upgrades coming rather than turning their attention to 2024
Aston Martin to keep the upgrades coming rather than turning their attention to 2024
Aston Martin have fallen behind Mercedes
Aston Martin have fallen behind Mercedes
Reuters
Aston Martin will keep the upgrades flowing after going into Formula One's August break with Fernando Alonso third in the championship behind Red Bull's dominant leader Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez.

The team's form has tailed off since the opening races when they soared to second overall, from seventh in 2022, but team principal Mike Krack said there would be no easing off on development when the season re-starts.

With both titles a foregone conclusion, champions Red Bull - winners of all 12 races so far - and some others are turning their attention to next year's car but Aston Martin have other ideas.

"We are not switching off the tap. Full on," Krack told reporters after Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix saw Alonso retain third place overall by a single point ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Krack said there would be something new at every race. Aston Martin enjoy more wind tunnel time than top rivals as a consequence of their low ranking last year.

In the constructors' standings, they are third but only five points clear of last year's runners-up Ferrari and 51 behind second-placed Mercedes.

After 12 of the 22 races last year, Aston Martin were languishing in ninth place and had scored only 19 points compared to their current haul of 196.

"We have set up a development plan and it was based on continuously developing the car and we follow that," said Krack, who said it was important also to take stock of what had been achieved.

"Obviously you need to see what directions you take, depending on what happens... in all the push, push, push for development we also have to realise that we have made big steps and it is important to also zoom out and see what you have achieved."

Double world champion Alonso, 42, joined Aston from Alpine at the end of last year in what now looks an inspired decision.

The Spaniard finished third in his first three races with the team and was on the podium in six of the first eight with two second places.

In the last four races he has been fifth, seventh, ninth and fifth again - still scoring in every race but with Ferrari and McLaren stepping up.

"I always said at the beginning of the year when we had podium, podium, podium that there will be more difficult times and they came much quicker than we wanted them to come but this is the reality of Formula One," said Krack.

"As soon as other people are also developing hard you see a change in pecking order and just to stay where you are needs an incredible amount of work."

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Winning streak 'keeps the fire going', says relentless Max Verstappen
Unstoppable Max Verstappen in league of his own, battle to be best of the rest hotting up
Perez plans to stay on the podium for rest of the year after Red Bull one-two in Belgium
Show more
Auto racing
Nick Cassidy win secures Formula E team title for Envision
'It's broken again': Another Red Bull trophy hits the floor after Belgium victory
'Sparky' radio exchanges were only half serious, says Verstappen
Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row in Belgium as teammate Perez comes second
Pierre Gasly did not feel safe in wet Spa sprint race despite podium finish
Lewis Hamilton quotes Senna after clash leaves Sergio Perez pointless
Max Verstappen wins Belgian Sprint race as Oscar Piastri finishes in impressive second
Max Verstappen on pole for Spa sprint race as Piastri continues fine form
Williams F1 boss Vowles sees 'pain and trouble' at Alpine after high-level departures
Team boss Szafnauer to leave Alpine after Belgian Grand Prix, Fry to join Williams
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Southampton reject Liverpool bid for Lavia as Al-Ittihad sign Fabinho
James masterclass helps irresistible England thump China to top Group D
World Cup upsets keep United States on their toes ahead of Portugal match
Tennis Tracker: Bouzkova suffers upset in Prague, Kostyuk beats Andreescu in thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |