Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Baku and Singapore could be good for Ferrari, says Leclerc after Italian GP win

Baku and Singapore could be good for Ferrari, says Leclerc after Italian GP win

Leclerc celebrates after race win
Leclerc celebrates after race win REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/ File Photo
Ferrari are still behind McLaren on pace but Charles Leclerc (26) believes the next two races in Azerbaijan and Singapore could be good for the team after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix victory.

The Monegasque won at Monza with a bold one-stop tyre strategy after McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris pitted twice.

That was the Italian team's first win since Leclerc triumphed at home in Monaco in May, and third of the season.

Ferrari took the most points, 37 compared to McLaren's 34 and Mercedes' 16, and are now only 39 behind fading leaders Red Bull, who are eight ahead of McLaren.

"I still think McLaren are the favourites but we have done a step forward that's for sure and Baku is a pretty nice track for me," Leclerc told reporters.

"I quite like this track and I've been quite competitive in the past, so who knows maybe we can achieve something special again there."

Ferrari brought a special wing to super-fast Monza as well as an upgrade package, which also helped close the gap. But Leclerc was only fourth on the starting grid, with team mate Carlos Sainz fifth.

Sainz triumphed in Singapore last year, the only race champions Red Bull failed to win, and finished fourth at Monza. He won in Australia in March.

"I don't think it's enough to be the car to beat for the rest of the season on other tracks," said Leclerc of the upgrade.

"Before this race, I don't think I was seeing myself challenging for wins anywhere else. Maybe Singapore. Singapore maybe could be a strong track for us. On the other tracks, I still feel like we are a step behind McLaren and Red Bull.

"But today we've seen that we can be very on a par with McLaren if we do everything perfect.

"Have we done a step forward? Yes. Is it enough to go and win races until the end of the season? I don't think so yet, but we did a good step in the right direction.

Mentions
Auto racingCharles LeclercMotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
F1 Talking Points: Three things we learned from the Italian Grand Prix
Leclerc sends Ferrari fans wild with Monza win as Verstappen falters again
Lando Norris leads McLaren front row sweep with Monza pole
Show more
Auto racing
Team principal Christian Horner says Red Bull are caught in a vicious circle
Haas' Kevin Magnussen handed one-race suspension after Monza collision
Frustrated Verstappen says 'undriveable' car risks costing him F1 title
Marc Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP to end three-year barren spell
Italy's Fornaroli clinches Formula 3 title without winning a race
Hamilton slams his qualifying as unacceptable after sixth place start at Italian GP
Max Verstappen gloomy on Italian Grand Prix prospects with 'extremely tricky' car
Most Read
Mbappe's first LaLiga goals fire Real Madrid past Betis and back to winning ways
Champion Gauff knocked out of US Open by Navarro after serving horror show
Zheng defeats Vekic in US Open's latest finish for women's match
Three headline matches to watch on Monday at the US Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings