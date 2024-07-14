Brother of Michael Schumacher comes out as gay in social media post

Brother of Michael Schumacher comes out as gay in social media post

Ralf Schumacher (R), the brother of former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher
Ralf Schumacher (R), the brother of former Formula One world champion Michael SchumacherReuters
Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher, younger brother of seven times world champion and Ferrari great Michael, announced on Sunday he was in a same sex relationship.

"The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything," he wrote below an Instagram photograph of himself and another man with their arms around each other watching a sunset over the ocean.

The only other known male gay driver in the history of Formula One was the late Briton Mike Beuttler who raced from 1971 to 1973 and died in 1988.

Ralf, 49, won six grands prix in an 11 year career that ended in 2007. He was previously married to Cora, with whom he has a son David, 22.

"I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel that you feel very comfortable and secure. I am 100% behind you dad and wish you all the best and congratulations," David wrote on Instagram.

German actress Carmen Geiss, a close friend, named the partner as Etienne and published a photograph of the couple on her own Instagram account.

"Today he confessed his homosexuality," she said of Ralf. "This step was an act of liberation and self-acceptance for him. It was a courageous decision that has matured in him for a long time and one he is now full of pride and confidence.

"His outing is not only a personal triumph but a sign that he is finally able to live and love his true identity without fear or shame."

