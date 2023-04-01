Changes are coming at Formula One team Alpine, says principal Otmar Szafnauer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Changes are coming at Formula One team Alpine, says principal Otmar Szafnauer
Changes are coming at Formula One team Alpine, says principal Otmar Szafnauer
Alpine's Pierre Gasly during practice in Monaco
Alpine's Pierre Gasly during practice in Monaco
Reuters
Change is coming at Alpine but it will take time, principal Otmar Szafnauer said at the Monaco Grand Prix after the Renault-owned Formula One team's overall boss Laurent Rossi warned of the consequences of failure.

Rossi told the www.formula1.com website at this month's Miami Grand Prix that he would make changes before the end of the season if performance does not improve, and "the buck stops with Otmar".

Alpine finished fourth overall last season but are currently sixth, level on points with fifth-placed McLaren but behind on placings.

The situation has been made worse by Spaniard Fernando Alonso, who left Alpine at the end of last year, standing on the podium four times with Aston Martin who have gone from seventh to second overall.

Australian Oscar Piastri, the former Alpine reserve who left after a contract tug-of-war last season, is now racing for McLaren.

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer
Reuters

"We're working hard to make sure that we deliver on improving this year's car the best we can," Szafnauer told reporters.

"I think we're not happy because we're not Red Bull. However, within our immediate competition, we made gains on both Ferrari and Mercedes, and the outlier this year is Aston, going from seventh to be the second, third fastest car.

"So, we hit most of our targets, not all of them over the winter, and for us to hit all of them we have to make some changes within the organisation and those changes are coming."

Szafnauer, who joined Alpine last year from Aston Martin, said he had no warning about Rossi's comments and pointed out that the changes were already being made before them.

The Formula One veteran said he had spent the first six months or more assessing the team structure and systems and now had a good understanding of the situation and plans were in place.

He said budget cap restrictions limited the amount of wind tunnel time available.

"It's not a matter of working harder or working more, like it was in the past. You know, I remember the days of Brawn when I was there, we were running three tunnels. You can't run three tunnels any more," he added.

"So it's not a matter of quantity. It's a matter of quality, and getting the right quality takes time, and that's people. So we've got the plans in place, we're talking to the right people. It just takes time."

Follow all the action from Monaco on Flashscore.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportFormula 1Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1AlpineAlonso FernandoPiastri Oscar
Related Articles
Red Bull's red-hot Verstappen top, Ferrari's Sainz crashes in Monaco Grand Prix practice
Sergio Perez sees Fernando Alonso and Ferrari as the threats in Monaco
Fernando Alonso seeking opportunities as F1 returns to streets of Monaco
Show more
Auto racing
Max Verstappen storms to win in rainy Monaco to make it six out of six for Red Bull
Updated
Formula One teams analyse crane photos for secrets of Red Bull engineering
Mercedes boss Wolff says 'never a millimetre in doubt' in regard to Hamilton rumours
Max Verstappen admits he'd like to see Monaco GP rival Fernando Alonso win again
Max Verstappen takes first Monaco pole as Sergio Perez crashes in unbelievable qualifying
Charles Leclerc handed three-place grid penalty for Monaco Grand Prix
Mercedes fear 'circus' crane operator exposed car secrets following crash in Monaco
Max Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in final Monaco practice as Lewis Hamilton crashes
Hamilton move rumours all part of Formula One's fuelled-up 'Silly Season'
Honda's F1 return shows combustion engines are not dead, says Christian Horner
Most Read
Antwerp and Union tussle for Belgian title as they look to end decades of frustration
Luton reach Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in dramatic play-off final
Pep Guardiola faces another balancing act in final league match against Brentford
Dortmund suffer shattering Bundesliga title heartbreak after draw with Mainz