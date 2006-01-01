Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Colapinto to replace Sargeant at Williams for remainder of season

Colapinto to replace Sargeant at Williams for remainder of season

Argentine driver Franco Colapinto addresses the audience during an event with his sponsor Gulf, in Buenos Aires in August 2024
Argentine driver Franco Colapinto addresses the audience during an event with his sponsor Gulf, in Buenos Aires in August 2024Juan Lopetegui / Gulf / Handout via Reuters
Argentine driver Franco Colapinto (21) will replace American Logan Sargeant (23) at Williams for the remainder of the Formula 1 season and will compete from this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, the British team announced on Tuesday.

Colapinto is a member of the Williams Academy and made his FP1 debut at the British Grand Prix earlier this year.

He becomes the first Argentine driver in F1 in 23 years and just the second Argentine to drive for Williams after Carlos Reutemann.

"Colapinto will race with the team for the remainder of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season and will compete from the Italian Grand Prix alongside Alex Albon. He will use the race number 43," Williams said in a statement.

Williams are ninth of the 10 teams, with only four points from 14 races - all scored by Albon.

Sargeant was set to leave at the end of the year. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will race for Williams next season after signing a multi-year deal last month.

"To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season," Team Principal James Vowles said.

"We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle.

"This is undoubtedly incredibly tough on Logan, who has given his all throughout his time with Williams, and we want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude."

Mentions
Auto racingColapinto FrancoSargeant LoganMotorsportFormula 1Williams
Related Articles
'Simply lovely': Five key takeaways from the Dutch GP as McLaren continue to fly
F1 constructors' title now wide open, says Wolff after Norris wins Dutch Grand Prix
Stupid to think of F1 title, says Norris after his second win at Dutch Grand Prix
Show more
Auto racing
Lando Norris wins Dutch Grand Prix to end Max Verstappen's unbeaten home record
Lando Norris wants to win Dutch Grand Prix but 'not desperate'
Lando Norris on pole for Dutch Grand Prix ahead of home favourite Max Verstappen
Fiery Logan Sargeant crash halts final Dutch Grand Prix practice
Lando Norris and George Russell on top in first two Dutch Grand Prix practices
Lando Norris is F1 world champion material, says McLaren boss Stella
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Toney tug-of-war underway, Al Hilal confirm signing of Cancelo
Australian teen may miss out on big US Open payday due to NCAA rules
Former champion Thiem bids farewell to US Open after being hammered by Shelton
Barcelona finally register new signing Dani Olmo ahead of Rayo clash later

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings