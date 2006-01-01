Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Defiant Verstappen faces another big battle in Singapore as championship defence heats up

Defiant Verstappen faces another big battle in Singapore as championship defence heats up

Max Verstappen reacts after Baku
Max Verstappen reacts after Baku Reuters/Maxim Shemetov
A defiant Max Verstappen (26) returns to Singapore with Red Bull behind in the standings for the first time in 55 races and braced for another tough battle at the scene of their worst weekend last season.

The floodlit night grand prix was the only round Red Bull did not win in 2023, the most dominant Formula One campaign ever, and the only one without Verstappen or teammate Sergio Perez on the podium.

If that was an anomaly, another defeat would surprise nobody this time.

The champions have not won any of the last seven races and lag McLaren by 20 points with Ferrari, winners at Marina Bay last year with Carlos Sainz, 31 further behind in third.

Fifth in Baku last Sunday, triple champion Verstappen has only twice been on the podium since he won in Spain eight races ago and could see a big chunk taken out of his 59 point lead over McLaren's Lando Norris.

"We have learnt from what we did wrong last week in Baku and can try a few things differently," said the Dutch driver, who has yet to win in the city state where tropical storms and safety cars pose an additional hazard.

"Marina Bay is a cool circuit but we do expect this to be a bit more of a challenge," he added. "We think we know what we can do better and of course need to make sure that we are optimising the set up.

"It will be important to keep the car in control a bit more in the slow speed so it doesn't jump around and this should hopefully help us a lot.

"We are continuing to fight for the Championship: we win and lose as a team and are going to keep pushing and try and come back stronger."

History suggests it will be more damage limitation with McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes fancying their chances in a season that has seen seven different winners and the top four teams all win at last three races.

While Perez won in 2022, the Mexican was eighth last time and has not been on the podium since April. He collided with Sainz in Baku while fighting for third but has a strong record on street circuits and a point to prove.

"On Sunday night I want us to be able to say we did the best we could to win this race and that’s what our full focus will be on," he said.

While Norris finished second in Singapore last year, Australian teammate Oscar Piastri has scored more points than anyone in the last seven races and won impressively in Baku.

"I'm ready to go for it again in Singapore," said Piastri, whose team are chasing their first constructors' title since 1998.

"We have a good rhythm going in the team, and we now have to keep adding as many points as possible."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won in Monza and started on pole position in Baku before finishing second while Sainz, making his 200th start this weekend, collided with Perez.

"Qualifying takes on great importance at the Marina Bay track and we are well prepared for it, so I’m sure we can give all our opponents a hard time," said team boss Fred Vasseur.

Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton meanwhile has the chance to match Sebastian Vettel's record five wins in Singapore.

Mentions
Auto racingMax VerstappenRed BullFormula 1Motorsport
Related Articles
Lando Norris believes Ferrari are more of a threat to McLaren than Red Bull
McLaren's Piastri wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of pole-sitter Leclerc
Charles Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Baku for fourth year in a row
Show more
Auto racing
Max Verstappen's race engineer to be given promotion for 2025 season at Red Bull
Sergio Perez's father rushed to hospital after son's crash at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Formula 1 Focus: McLaren make their move in Azerbaijan thanks to perfection from Piastri
Oscar Piastri hails Baku Grand Prix as his most stressful and best yet
Red Bull to throw everything at regaining lead in Constructors' Championship, says Horner
Carlos Sainz says he did nothing wrong as Sergio Perez blames him for Baku crash
Lando Norris to start 15th at Azerbaijan GP as Hamilton drops to pit lane
Most Read
Football Tracker: Bologna hosting Shakhtar, Sparta Prague leading Salzburg
Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr part ways with coach Luis Castro
Manchester United put seven goals past Barnsley to progress in League Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings